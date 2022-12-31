Read full article on original website
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton Does it Again! Congratulations!
The 15th annual “Shamrock Shiver” charity plunge proved to be a huge event. Put on every year by the folks at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton, Florida on New Year’s Day it has become the “go-to” charity event to start the new year!
3rd annual Sweet & Spicy Festival heads to Tampa's Water Works Park next weekend
This free-to-attend foodie fest will feature over 70 local vendors.
srqmagazine.com
Van Wezel Heirs Protest Using Name to Promote SPAC
The future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall now has its namesake family doing legal battle with Sarasota city officials. Family for Eugenia and Lewis Van Wezel sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding the family name will no longer be used to promote a new performing arts hall. Tony and...
nomadlawyer.org
Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023
Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens this weekend
This chain boasts a loaded menu of ice cream, cinnamon rolls, and a dozen flavors of cobbler.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tampa
Tampa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tampa.
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for Free
Photo byLipinski, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Penny Lane is a song by the Beatles that was released in 1967. Primarily written by Paul McCartney, the song references a street in Liverpool, England.
After 19 years, South Tampa’s Elmer's Sports Cafe will close
Its last day open is Sunday, Jan. 29.
A Wonderful Year in Review Here at The Suncoast Post
As we are gearing up for a new year here on the Suncoast and The Suncoast Post, we are looking at the past year. We had a busy year in many respects in 2022, from weather to massive concerts; it was an eventful time for all. Later in the year, we had a hurricane hit and lost loved ones, but amazing nonprofits worked in our communities to help those most in need. We have celebrated amazing highs and lows, bringing you a new story or two every day. As we ready for what is ahead for all of the Suncoast this year, here is a recap of the top ten highest-read Suncoast Post Stories of 2022:
fox13news.com
Unique Safety Harbor home 'Whimzeyland' offers creative inspiration
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - It's a new year, and with that, people are always looking for new, creative inspirations. A unique home in Safety Harbor is providing just that. Whimzeyland is the home of traveling artist Todd Ramquist and Kiaralinda, who are collectors of inspiration as you could say. In the mid-1980s the couple acquired the home and started bringing back artistic inspirations from their travels abroad.
Four Great Shows Coming To Fogartyville in Sarasota in Early January!
Chris Dingman is a vibraphonist and composer known for his distinctive approach: sonically rich and conceptually expansive, bringing listeners on a journey to a beautiful, transcendent place. Hailed by the New York Times as a “dazzling” soloist and composer with a “fondness for airtight logic and burnished lyricism,” his music has earned him praise as “an extremely gifted young composer, bandleader, and recording artist.” (Jon Weber, NPR).
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Can 2023 Top 2022 In Wesley Chapel? Sure, Why Not?
Conventional wisdom suggests that, eventually, the area will just run out of available space for new development. On the other hand, there’s currently still a lot of developable space and 2022 was packed with more eye-opening developments and announcements, portending a future that will continue to delight those eager for new “stuff” and infuriate those who don’t want to be stuck in traffic getting to that new stuff.
fox13news.com
Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
The Freshest Catches at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood
A shot of Lake Pierce from the deck of Cherry Pocket Steak 'n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing quite wraps up a day on the water like some fresh surf and turf. Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida has both, alongside an amazing array of appetizers and some of the best mixed drinks south of Disney World.
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida
Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
What’s On Suncoast? 12.30 – 1.6
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for the area this week from December 30, 2022, to January 6, 2023!. Annual Sarasota New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop Party. 1 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236. The big New Year’s Eve party in...
Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023
Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
cltampa.com
Photos: Fanatical evangelists, Proud Boys, protest 'Drag Queen Christmas' outside Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall
Insurance rates are ballooning in Florida, but drag queens are GOP legislators' latest obsession, so it's no surprise that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Proud Boys and fanatical evangelists grooming people for second coming of Christ stood outside Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall to demonstrate against Nina West's "Drag Queen Christmas" which had already caved to pressure and made the show 18 & up. The man children were met by anti-fascist and pro-LGBTQ rights activists, all under the eye of Clearwater police.
tampabeacon.com
Tampa airport’s flamingo: Here’s how to vote for 1 of 3 names
The 21-foot flamingo sculpture at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name. One month and more than 65,000 entries after the airport launched the competition, the three finalists have been chosen. Now it’s time for the public to vote. Does the resin and fiberglass pink behemoth look more...
