Police in Florida offering $10K reward for info about 'heinous' murder of married couple
Police in Florida are asking the public for tips to help them find the person responsible for killing a married couple in their senior living community apartment.
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger's family believes police arrested the wrong suspect for the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to a report.
Missouri executes transgender woman for 2003 murder of ex-girlfriend
Missouri executed a transgender woman for the murder of her ex-girlfriend in 2003. Amber McLaughlin believed to be first openly transgender woman to be put to death in United States.
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
Pennsylvania police say "force was used" when law enforcement executed a search warrant in the arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 30.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger studied under expert on serial killer BTK; daughter 'sick' at news
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's advanced studies in criminology included time studying with the psychologist who co-wrote a book with serial killer BTK.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger seen for the first time in Pennsylvania since his arrest Friday for the grisly deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger seen on body camera footage during traffic stop in Indiana
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger could be seen on body camera footage during a traffic stop on Dec. 15 in Hancock County, Indiana, about one month after four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Parents of Idaho murder victim speak out after arrest of Kohberger: 'We feel lucky knowing we have somebody'
Kaylee Goncalves' parents, Steve and Kristi, react to the arrest of alleged murderer Bryan Christopher Kohberger and share what outcome they would like to see during the trial on 'Hannity.'
Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice on cross-country race home with dad, lawyer claims
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger reportedly sped home across the country before Christmas break, pulled over twice with his dad in the car, lawyer says.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s family issues statement after his arrest: 'Presumption of innocence'
The family of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect in the Nov. 13 Idaho murder of four university students, has released a statement.
Dr. Baden explains how police may have used DNA to hunt down alleged Idaho college killer
Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden said it is a 'possibility' officials were able to use DNA data to track down the suspect in the Idaho college murder case
Texas rejects more than 5,000 personalized plates in 2022: 'LA KILLA,' 'SHE MAD' among thousands
Over 5,000 personalized license plates were denied by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles between January and October 2022, including 'LA KILLA,' '2@BADASH' and 'MR.CRAZY.'
Youngkin calls on Virginia AG to investigate high school that withheld merit-based awards
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into a high school that delayed informing students of their merit awards in the name of equity.
DeSantis to be sworn in for second term as Florida governor, but everyone is waiting for his 2024 plans
Amid plenty of speculation and buzz that he'll run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is inaugurated for a second time on Tuesday
Washington teacher who brought MAGA hat to school trainings protected under First Amendment, court rules
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a former Washington teacher's decision to bring a MAGA hat to a school training on two separate occasions was protected under the First Amendment.
2024 speculation grows after DeSantis speech: 'Sure sounds a lot like the launch of a Presidential campaign'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was praised by conservatives on Twitter for his inauguration speech Tuesday with some speculating it sounded like a presidential campaign speech.
United Methodist split grows more contentious as Georgia conference blocks conservative churches from exiting
The rift within the mainline Methodist denomination has become more heated as a church conference in Georgia has temporarily prevented churches from severing their ties.
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
Hochul flamed for asking people to stop ‘leaving’ New York after telling Republicans to ‘get out’ months prior
Critics slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., on Twitter for asking people to stop leaving the state of New York, after telling Republicans to "get out" months earlier.
Suspected gas explosion destroys 2 homes in Pennsylvania neighborhood
At least five people were taken to the hospital after a suspected gas leak caused an explosion in Pennsylvania on Sunday morning. The blast destroyed two homes.
