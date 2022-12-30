A Tesla with four occupants plunged over a cliff Monday on Highway 1 at Devils Slide in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire. At about 10:50 a.m. PST, authorities received reports of a Tesla that went off the roadway and down a cliff on southbound Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, officials said.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO