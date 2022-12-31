ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

gobobcats.com

Morris Tallies 1,000th Career Point in Bobcats' Victory Over The Mount

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac women's basketball enters the new year riding a three-game win streak after defeating MAAC newcomers Mount St. Mary's, 64-52, on New Year's Eve inside of M&T Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Bobcats improved to 8-5 overall on the season and 3-1...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Fall to Wisconsin Ahead of the New Year

HAMDEN, Conn.-- The No. 3/4 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey team fell to No. 2 Wisconsin 3-0 on Saturday, Dec. 31 at M&T Bank Arena. Graduate netminder Logan Angers made 32 saves on the night. The Bobcats look to bounce back and start 2023 off on a high note against the Badgers in a 3 p.m. matchup on New Year's day.
HAMDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Washington Examiner

Is Harvard turning into a huge joke?

When people think of elite higher education, we think of Harvard University. But, if one academic trend is anything to go by, Harvard is turning into a joke. A recent column in the Harvard Crimson makes it clear that the university is becoming a glorified academic daycare where every student gets a trophy or, in this case, an A. The average GPA at Harvard is now 3.8 ... out of 4.0, according to Crimson data analyst Aden Barton.
HARVARD, MA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Hartford, CT to Niagara Falls

Take in the mountains, lakes, forests, and plenty of entertaining stopovers on this trip from Hartford, Connecticut to iconic Niagara Falls. Along the way, you'll find incredible hikes, fishing, amusement parks and much more on this exciting road trip. The 470-mile road trip from Connecticut to Niagara Falls will take...
HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one man is dead and another two injured in a shooting on Route 15 that occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 60. Lanes were closed for about 12 hours while police investigated the […]
HAMDEN, CT
multihousingnews.com

Harbor Group, Cammeby’s Purchase 932-Unit Connecticut Asset

CBRE Capital Markets arranged $124.5 million in CMBS financing for the acquisition. Harbor Group International LLC and Cammeby’s International Group have acquired The Pavilions, a 932-unit community in the Manchester suburb of Hartford, Conn. Cammeby’s will handle the property’s management. According to Yardi Matrix data, the buyers...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
therealdeal.com

Connecticut paid Sandy aid to repair multimillion-dollar homes

Millions of dollars in funds from a federal program designed to help low-income homeowners after Superstorm Sandy were doled out to dozens of people with expensive homes in some of the most affluent towns in Connecticut, Politico reported. Unlike New Jersey, Connecticut put no income threshold on aid eligibility from...
CONNECTICUT STATE

