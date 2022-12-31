ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

goholycross.com

Women’s basketball reaches 10 wins, beats Navy Monday afternoon

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's basketball became the first Patriot League team to 10 wins on Monday afternoon following a 53-40 victory against the United States Naval Academy in the Hart Center Arena. Junior Bronagh Power-Cassidy was the leading scorer in the contest with 15 points, three...
WORCESTER, MA
University of Connecticut

Huskies Close out 2022 with Win

HARTFORD, CT – The UConn Huskies earned their 13 victory of the season Saturday afternoon, posting a 5-3 win and sweeping the season series with LIU. With the win, UConn improves to 13-5-3 and maintains pace with Merrimack at the top of Hockey East Standings. The UConn offense once...
HARTFORD, CT
goholycross.com

Crusaders hit the road to face Navy

The Holy Cross men's basketball team will be back in action on Monday, Jan. 2, when it travels to Navy for a 1:00 p.m. game. The contest between the Crusaders and the Midshipmen will be shown live by the Patriot League on ESPN+. Holy Cross enters the game with an...
WORCESTER, MA
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Free Golfing Monday at Western Hills Golf Course in Waterbury

Golfing will be free Monday at Western Hills Golf Course, a public golf course in Waterbury. Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary posted about offering free golf on Facebook and the post says that all golfers need to call for a tee time. “It may be Winter but warm temperatures and...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
WINDSOR, CT
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Hartford, CT to Niagara Falls

Take in the mountains, lakes, forests, and plenty of entertaining stopovers on this trip from Hartford, Connecticut to iconic Niagara Falls. Along the way, you'll find incredible hikes, fishing, amusement parks and much more on this exciting road trip. The 470-mile road trip from Connecticut to Niagara Falls will take...
HARTFORD, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut

There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Musical Events in January/February/March/April 2023 at The Buttonwood Tree

(January 1, 2023) — Upcoming events at The Buttonwood Tree, 605 Main Street, Middletown. Information on all shows is available at www.buttonwood.org or by calling 860-347-4957. Saturday, January 7, 2023/Giosa-Varela Blues Band. . Show starts at 7:00 p.m.. Admission is $15. Morgan Giosa is a blues guitarist and visual...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull police hire four recruits, hope to fill 10 vacancies

Trumbull police have added four officer recruits to its ranks, with the department hoping to fill 10 more vacancies in the new year. Christopher Binkowitz, 23, of Fairfield, Andrew Huzina, 25, of Norwalk, Jacob Rodriguez, 25, of Stratford, and Ashli Vasquez, 29, of Bridgeport, were sworn in Wednesday in a ceremony at Trumbull Police Department headquarters.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one man is dead and another two injured in a shooting on Route 15 that occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 60. Lanes were closed for about 12 hours while police investigated the […]
HAMDEN, CT

