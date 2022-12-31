Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Related
goholycross.com
Women’s basketball reaches 10 wins, beats Navy Monday afternoon
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's basketball became the first Patriot League team to 10 wins on Monday afternoon following a 53-40 victory against the United States Naval Academy in the Hart Center Arena. Junior Bronagh Power-Cassidy was the leading scorer in the contest with 15 points, three...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Close out 2022 with Win
HARTFORD, CT – The UConn Huskies earned their 13 victory of the season Saturday afternoon, posting a 5-3 win and sweeping the season series with LIU. With the win, UConn improves to 13-5-3 and maintains pace with Merrimack at the top of Hockey East Standings. The UConn offense once...
goholycross.com
Crusaders hit the road to face Navy
The Holy Cross men's basketball team will be back in action on Monday, Jan. 2, when it travels to Navy for a 1:00 p.m. game. The contest between the Crusaders and the Midshipmen will be shown live by the Patriot League on ESPN+. Holy Cross enters the game with an...
Bristol Press
Southington and Berlin lead the All-Herald team with 15 selections after dominant seasons
There was quite a bit of parity among the five local schools this football season. From disappointing campaigns for Newington and Plainville, to New Britain turning a corner in 2022, and of course Berlin and Southington atop the local leaderboards once again after another dominant season. Southington, who was regarded...
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
NBC Connecticut
Free Golfing Monday at Western Hills Golf Course in Waterbury
Golfing will be free Monday at Western Hills Golf Course, a public golf course in Waterbury. Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary posted about offering free golf on Facebook and the post says that all golfers need to call for a tee time. “It may be Winter but warm temperatures and...
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Hartford, CT to Niagara Falls
Take in the mountains, lakes, forests, and plenty of entertaining stopovers on this trip from Hartford, Connecticut to iconic Niagara Falls. Along the way, you'll find incredible hikes, fishing, amusement parks and much more on this exciting road trip. The 470-mile road trip from Connecticut to Niagara Falls will take...
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
New Year Of Bobcat Sightings Starts In New Canaan: Here's What To Do If You Spot One, DEEP Says
The bobcat population, which was dwindling in the Northeast decades ago, now is very vibrant, with regular sightings being reported. One of the latest came on New Year's Day in New Canaan. The critter was on full display, showing off its distinct ears, and a rather feisty demeanor after being...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
Connecticut’s first recreational pot dispensaries to open next week
In just one week, nine of Connecticut's first recreational marijuana dispensaries will open their doors to customers. But how will this affect dispensaries in our area?
New year to welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
hk-now.com
Musical Events in January/February/March/April 2023 at The Buttonwood Tree
(January 1, 2023) — Upcoming events at The Buttonwood Tree, 605 Main Street, Middletown. Information on all shows is available at www.buttonwood.org or by calling 860-347-4957. Saturday, January 7, 2023/Giosa-Varela Blues Band. . Show starts at 7:00 p.m.. Admission is $15. Morgan Giosa is a blues guitarist and visual...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull police hire four recruits, hope to fill 10 vacancies
Trumbull police have added four officer recruits to its ranks, with the department hoping to fill 10 more vacancies in the new year. Christopher Binkowitz, 23, of Fairfield, Andrew Huzina, 25, of Norwalk, Jacob Rodriguez, 25, of Stratford, and Ashli Vasquez, 29, of Bridgeport, were sworn in Wednesday in a ceremony at Trumbull Police Department headquarters.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one man is dead and another two injured in a shooting on Route 15 that occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 60. Lanes were closed for about 12 hours while police investigated the […]
Comments / 0