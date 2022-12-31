ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Friday, Dec. 30

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Friday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dartmouth 69, Greater New Bedford 37

Dartmouth took care of business on the road against Greater New Bedford. Kat Cheesebro poured in a game-high 21 points, dished out six assists, and grabbed six rebounds. Remy Barber added 13 points and Lily Gangi finished with nine points, four assists, and four steals. Other scorers for Dartmouth include Madi Pyne (seven), Abbie Zuber (four), Alex Cojocaru (four), Sam Camara (three), Kaelyn Zuber (two), Sarah Kelly (two), Hailey Martins (two), and Valerie Carreira (two). Casalice Dias led the Bears (1-4; 1-2 in South Coast Conference) with a team-high 11 points. Kaira Dubois finished in double figures with 10 points. "Proud of our effort," Dartmouth head coach Brian Jalbert said. "Good to get some positive momentum going into league play starting next week." Dartmouth host Brockton on Tuesday while GNBVT host Somerset Berkley at home.

Old Rochester 37, Carver 28

The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing skid by beating Carver on the road. Emma Johnson and Emerson Gonet each led ORR with eight points (1 - 3 pt. FG). Amber Engel chipped in with seven points (1-3 pt. FG) while Caroline Brogioli finished with five points (1-3 pt. FG). Other scorers include Kelly Quinlan (four), Tessa Winslow (three) and Hannah Thorell (two). The Bulldogs 3-4 (2-1 in South Coast Conference) host Falmouth next Wednesday.

Middleboro 39, Apponequet 24

The Lakers dropped a non-league contest against Middleboro on the road. Ava Dixon led ARHS with nine points. CC Levrault finished with seven points and Hannah Kuriscak ended with six points. Addie Taylor had two points. The Lakers (2-3; 2-1 in South Coast Conference) host Bishop Stang on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Middleboro 59, Apponequet 44

The Lakers dropped a tough one to non-league opponent Middleboro. Josh Keller led ARHS with a team-high 15 points and 7 rebounds. Nate Levesque finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Caiden Cyr added eight points. Will Levrault knocked down a three-pointer. "Middleboro played hard with high energy, earning the win," Lakers head coach Jim Cabucio said. The Lakers (2-3; 2-1 in South Coast Conference) host Wareham next Saturday.

St. Mary's 66, Bishop Stang 30

The Spartans dropped their contest against St. Mary's on the road, thanks to the performances of JJ Martinez (17), Anthony D’Itria (12), and Omri Merryman (11). Stang will host Archbishop Williams on Tuesday.

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Bishop Stang 7, Blue Hills 1

The Spartans led from start to finish in their win over non-league opponent Blue Hills on the road. Mike Russo and Kyle Cousineau each tallied two goals for Stang. Aidan Cousineau chipped in with a goal and an. Other goal scorers were Aiden DeCourcey and Jadyn Pavao (his first varsity goal). Adyn Simmons collected two assists while Eli Ikkela, Will Sanders, Nate Moniz and Josh Dore each had an assist. Steve Nardelli had 23 saves in net for the win. The Spartans outshot the Warriors, 27-24. Stang (3-3-1, 1-0 in Central Catholic League) host Nauset next Saturday.

