Mount Hope, KS

Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
KWCH.com

Travel concerns for some into early Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, thunder, some ice, and a little snow all reported in Kansas Monday afternoon, but into the overnight hours, the main focus will shift to the snow that will fall in northwest Kansas. In most areas, it won’t be much more than an inch or two, but up to 3 or 4 may fall along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Travel concerns will be limited to northwest Kansas early Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
theactiveage.com

‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers

A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
WICHITA, KS
WEHT/WTVW

New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
westernkansasnews.com

Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl

Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
HAYS, KS
KWCH.com

Rain for most of Kansas Monday, ice and snow northwest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain to most of Kansas on Monday, but a wintry mix of snow and ice is expected for northwest Kansas. Areas of freezing drizzle will begin to develop late tonight over northwest Kansas. Be prepared...
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame

He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
catchitkansas.com

Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 rosters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the rosters for the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played at Lewis Field Stadium on the campus of Fort Hays State University in Hays on Saturday, July 15th at 7 p.m.
HAYS, KS
KWCH.com

Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

A nice New Year’s Day ahead of rain and wintry mix Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that it will be mild once again for New Year’s Day, then our next storm system will bring rain and wintry mix on Monday. It will be a cold start to the day this morning with temperatures in the 20s and...
WICHITA, KS

