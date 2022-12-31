Read full article on original website
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Travel concerns for some into early Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, thunder, some ice, and a little snow all reported in Kansas Monday afternoon, but into the overnight hours, the main focus will shift to the snow that will fall in northwest Kansas. In most areas, it won’t be much more than an inch or two, but up to 3 or 4 may fall along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Travel concerns will be limited to northwest Kansas early Tuesday.
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought. It came as the first reduction in the state food sales tax...
‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers
A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
Rain for most of Kansas Monday, ice and snow northwest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain to most of Kansas on Monday, but a wintry mix of snow and ice is expected for northwest Kansas. Areas of freezing drizzle will begin to develop late tonight over northwest Kansas. Be prepared...
Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame
He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
This database upholds policing ethics. But not all forces in Kansas use it.
The woman was going through a rough time and was worried when she went to the Gardner Police Station in 2020. After recently reporting being beaten by her husband, she was now afraid he may have hidden a GPS tracker on her car. The police officer, whom she had never...
Kansas air crews fly for 42 hours during flight over Pacific Ocean before returning home
WICHITA (KSNT) – Flight crews on two U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft out of Kansas spent nearly two days in the air while performing an endurance flight in December. The 22nd Air Refueling Wing reports that two KC-46A Pegasus aircrafts took part in a Bomber Task Force mission from Dec. 17-18 over the Pacific Ocean. […]
Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 rosters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the rosters for the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played at Lewis Field Stadium on the campus of Fort Hays State University in Hays on Saturday, July 15th at 7 p.m.
What’s exempt from the reduce state food sales tax rate
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once the calendar moved to Jan. 1, 2023, the state sales tax on food was supposed to drop to 4 percent from where it had been for a while -- 6.5 percent. But that’s not what some shoppers are seeing on their receipts. Local sales...
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
A nice New Year’s Day ahead of rain and wintry mix Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that it will be mild once again for New Year’s Day, then our next storm system will bring rain and wintry mix on Monday. It will be a cold start to the day this morning with temperatures in the 20s and...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances arrive for the start of the week
New Year’s Eve will feature mild temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s as the ball drops tonight. A few passing clouds will dance across the skies this evening, but otherwise, it will be a beautiful night to ring in the New Year. Lows fall into the 30s and...
