Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado man arrested for allegedly killing cousin with bow and arrow: report

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Colorado man was arrested for allegedly killing his cousin with a bow and arrow before police caught him trying to break into the station to surrender, a report said.

Carlos Alberto Trejo reportedly admitted he “just woke up” and shot 37-year-old Martin Rodarte in the chest with the weapon at their Colorado Springs home earlier this month, a sworn probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime states.

Trejo allegedly made the confession after busting into a Colorado Springs police station through a back window around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 18, the report states.

When police asked Trejo what he was doing, the 36-year-old man allegedly said “I just woke up and shot my friend in the chest … I shot him with an arrow.”

Police initially did not believe Trejo’s alleged admission to murder. They had been called to deal with him just two days earlier when they say he admitted to using cocaine and acid.

On Dec. 16, Trejo reportedly told cops “there was a situation in the apartment which he had to get away from,” the affidavit says. Trejo refused to provide further information and officers who tried to call him back said he was “very uncooperative.”

Trejo is currently being held in the El Paso County Jail on $500,000 bond
Carlos Alberto Trejo (CSPD)

Four hours later, police were called to a welfare check on Trejo, who had made his way to Guthrie’s Bar and Grill, a few blocks from his apartment. Trejo was allegedly “on acid, hallucinating, and making other customers uncomfortable” and police described him as “emotionally distraught.”

Trejo was taken to a hospital for evaluation “for a possible acid overdose.”

Despite not believing Trejo after he broke into the station, officers decided to check his apartment and found the door unlocked. Inside, they found the body of an adult male on the bedroom floor with a “compound archery bow” beside him.

Trejo’s girlfriend reportedly told investigators she had been living in the apartment until the two had a “disturbance.” She moved out a few weeks before the murder and Rodarte, who she said was Trejo’s cousin, moved in.

Trejo is currently being held in the El Paso County Jail on $500,000 bond, jail records show,

