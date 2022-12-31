Read full article on original website
Eugene E. Hurrell Jr
Eugene E. Hurrell Jr., 81, of Bucyrus passed away December 31, 2022 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Eugene was born June 7, 1941 in Galion, Ohio to the late Eugene Hurrell Sr., and Berniece (Cotsmire) Hurrell. Eugene married Verna (Lewis) February 9, 1962. Eugene is preceded in death by his wife, parents, daughter Melissa Inman and sister Evelyn Ekleberry.
William R. Ross
William R. Ross, 93 of Bucyrus passed away on January 2, 2023 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion. Bill was born March 8, 1929 in Tiffin, OH to the late Richard and Inez (Long) Ross. He was married September 5, 1954 to Esther (Grau) Ross who preceded him in death on October 13, 2016. He was also preceded in death by stillborn infant son Mark and 3 brothers Jim, Robert, and Dale Lambright.
Martha J. Schaublin
Martha J. Schaublin, 101, of Bucyrus, passed away on Friday December 30, 2022 at Orchard Park in Bucyrus. Martha was born August 29, 1921 in Benton Ridge, Ohio to the late Harry and Nellie Irene (Flick) Moffitt. She was married February 27, 1943 to Kenneth E. Schaublin who preceded her in death on November 13, 1998. She was also preceded in death by one son Bradley Kyle Schaublin.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
Rox Ann Claus
Rox Ann Claus, 68 of Bucyrus, died Friday, December 30, 2022 at Promedica of Bucyrus following a recent decline in health. She had been a longtime resident and loved all the relationships she formed. Rox Ann was born August 20, 1954 in Willard, Ohio to the late Ralph J. Claus...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss
One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
Beverly Ann Witter
Beverly Ann Witter, 90, of Galion passed into the Lord’s presence Friday, December 30, 2022 at Signature HealthCARE in Galion after a short illness. Born July 21, 1932 in Galion, she was the daughter of Ivan and Mary (Flick) Cass. She married John “Jack” Witter on November 1, 1952 and he preceded her in death on May 25, 1996.
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
Manzo Surgener
Manzo Surgener, 88, of Bucyrus is now rejoicing with his Lord in Heaven following his passing on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Avita Hospital Bucyrus. He was born August 18, 1934 in Cawood, Kentucky, and was the second oldest of ten children born to the late James and Maggie May (Beach) Surgener. As a young adult, Manzo moved to Bucyrus to find work and became quite the entrepreneur. He spent 35 years working at Swan Rubber; owned Manzo’s Citgo Service Station and wrecker business; Manzo’s Trash Hauling and was a longtime rental property owner.
Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal
Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
Historic glass making company in Mount Vernon has closed its doors after 132 years in business
After 132 years of serving Knox County's glass needs, Strang Glass has closed. This family-owned business's storied history goes back to Lafe Strang, great-grandfather to current owner Jeff Ulery. The business started as something other than a glass manufacturer. When Strang left Fredricktown in 1889 and moved to Mount Vernon,...
