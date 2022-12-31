ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Eugene E. Hurrell Jr

Eugene E. Hurrell Jr

Eugene E. Hurrell Jr., 81, of Bucyrus passed away December 31, 2022 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Eugene was born June 7, 1941 in Galion, Ohio to the late Eugene Hurrell Sr., and Berniece (Cotsmire) Hurrell. Eugene married Verna (Lewis) February 9, 1962. Eugene is preceded in death by his wife, parents, daughter Melissa Inman and sister Evelyn Ekleberry.
BUCYRUS, OH
William R. Ross

William R. Ross

William R. Ross, 93 of Bucyrus passed away on January 2, 2023 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion. Bill was born March 8, 1929 in Tiffin, OH to the late Richard and Inez (Long) Ross. He was married September 5, 1954 to Esther (Grau) Ross who preceded him in death on October 13, 2016. He was also preceded in death by stillborn infant son Mark and 3 brothers Jim, Robert, and Dale Lambright.
BUCYRUS, OH
Martha J. Schaublin

Martha J. Schaublin

Martha J. Schaublin, 101, of Bucyrus, passed away on Friday December 30, 2022 at Orchard Park in Bucyrus. Martha was born August 29, 1921 in Benton Ridge, Ohio to the late Harry and Nellie Irene (Flick) Moffitt. She was married February 27, 1943 to Kenneth E. Schaublin who preceded her in death on November 13, 1998. She was also preceded in death by one son Bradley Kyle Schaublin.
BUCYRUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Rox Ann Claus

Rox Ann Claus

Rox Ann Claus, 68 of Bucyrus, died Friday, December 30, 2022 at Promedica of Bucyrus following a recent decline in health. She had been a longtime resident and loved all the relationships she formed. Rox Ann was born August 20, 1954 in Willard, Ohio to the late Ralph J. Claus...
BUCYRUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss

One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
COLUMBUS, OH
Beverly Ann Witter

Beverly Ann Witter

Beverly Ann Witter, 90, of Galion passed into the Lord’s presence Friday, December 30, 2022 at Signature HealthCARE in Galion after a short illness. Born July 21, 1932 in Galion, she was the daughter of Ivan and Mary (Flick) Cass. She married John “Jack” Witter on November 1, 1952 and he preceded her in death on May 25, 1996.
GALION, OH
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

When could Columbus see snow in January?

ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Manzo Surgener

Manzo Surgener

Manzo Surgener, 88, of Bucyrus is now rejoicing with his Lord in Heaven following his passing on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Avita Hospital Bucyrus. He was born August 18, 1934 in Cawood, Kentucky, and was the second oldest of ten children born to the late James and Maggie May (Beach) Surgener. As a young adult, Manzo moved to Bucyrus to find work and became quite the entrepreneur. He spent 35 years working at Swan Rubber; owned Manzo’s Citgo Service Station and wrecker business; Manzo’s Trash Hauling and was a longtime rental property owner.
BUCYRUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH

