Cincinnati, OH

Grooms presented Quilt of Valor

 3 days ago
97-year old Forrest Grooms was recently presented a Quilt of Valor from the Ohio Valley Quilters Guild and the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Forrest Grooms was recently presented a Quilt of Valor from the Ohio Valley Quilters Guild and the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The mission of the Quilts of Valor is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with a comforting and healing quilt. It is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. To use the term “Quilt of Valor’ the quilt must be a specific size, must have a label with required information, it must be awarded and it must be recorded.

Forrest, born and raised in Tulip, Ohio, was called to service as a Medic in the 109th General Hospital in World War II, serving in the European Theater. Stationed in Chester, England, he helped stabilize the wounded for transport back to the United States for further medical treatment. After several years of service, he was discharged from Ft. Madigan General Hospital in Washington at war’s end and returned to his home in Adams County.

He was married to the late Mary Alice Conrad of Lynx, Ohio for 66 years. Forrest remains busy and active at 97 years old and lives in Cincinnati, Ohio.

