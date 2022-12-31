Read full article on original website
Related
Tage Thompson pulls off incredible in-game tribute to Damar Hamlin in Sabres’ OT win
Tributes to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin continue to pour from across the world of sports. The Bills’ hockey brethren already showed their full support for Hamlin by walking into Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C wearing shirts that have prints of “Love for 3” in […] The post Tage Thompson pulls off incredible in-game tribute to Damar Hamlin in Sabres’ OT win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sabres news: Buffalo’s classy gesture to Bills’ Damar Hamlin ahead of game vs. Capitals
The sports world was stunned on Monday when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. As fans await a further update on his status, Hamlin has received an outpour of well-wishes from various sources. Among those supporting Hamlin on Tuesday was the Buffalo Sabres, who donned t-shirts honoring Hamlin ahead of their showdown vs. Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. Sabres players were seen wearing t-shirts which read “Love for 3” on the front, a token of support for Hamlin after the terrifying incident on Monday.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Joe Mazzulla’s stern message to Celtics after brutal thrashing vs. Thunder
Joe Mazzulla had to reach down his coaching bag to send a strong message to the Boston Celtics after getting bludgeoned by the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. Barely anything that happened in the game was acceptable for Mazzulla, who felt he had to remind his players about what it takes to win it all […] The post Joe Mazzulla’s stern message to Celtics after brutal thrashing vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Thunder fan wins nearly $3,000 on wild $10 four-leg parlay vs. Boston
There are much better ways to spend $10 than a wager with almost 300-to-1 odds. That didn’t stop one Oklahoma City Thunder fan from making that adage look silly on Tuesday night. The Thunder walloped the reigning East champion Boston Celtics, pounding them with 150 points even without potential All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup. […] The post Thunder fan wins nearly $3,000 on wild $10 four-leg parlay vs. Boston appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics news: Boston fans react to embarrassing letdown against Thunder
The Boston Celtics got hammered senseless Tuesday night by, of all teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. The Celtics had all the confidence in the world with them going into this matchup against the Thunder, as they were 4-1 in their previous five outings. Plus, the Thunder were without their best player in.
Josh Giddey, Thunder make history with 150 points, piles misery on Celtics
Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder made history in their absolute destruction of the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, all while adding extra heartbreak for Jayson Tatum and co. Seven players scored in double figures for the Thunder, with five of those breaching the 20-point mark. Giddey led the way in the absence of […] The post Josh Giddey, Thunder make history with 150 points, piles misery on Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox come forward with admission after Rafael Devers fan sign controversy
Rafael Devers is going to play baseball for the Boston Red Sox for at least one more season after the star third baseman inked a one-year deal worth $17.5 million with the team on Tuesday. After Devers’ commitment to the team has been secured, the Red Sox then turned its attention to making an admission […] The post Red Sox come forward with admission after Rafael Devers fan sign controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0