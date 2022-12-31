ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tage Thompson pulls off incredible in-game tribute to Damar Hamlin in Sabres’ OT win

Tributes to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin continue to pour from across the world of sports. The Bills’ hockey brethren already showed their full support for Hamlin by walking into Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C wearing shirts that have prints of “Love for 3” in […] The post Tage Thompson pulls off incredible in-game tribute to Damar Hamlin in Sabres’ OT win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Sabres news: Buffalo’s classy gesture to Bills’ Damar Hamlin ahead of game vs. Capitals

The sports world was stunned on Monday when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. As fans await a further update on his status, Hamlin has received an outpour of well-wishes from various sources. Among those supporting Hamlin on Tuesday was the Buffalo Sabres, who donned t-shirts honoring Hamlin ahead of their showdown vs. Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. Sabres players were seen wearing t-shirts which read “Love for 3” on the front, a token of support for Hamlin after the terrifying incident on Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
ClutchPoints

Joe Mazzulla’s stern message to Celtics after brutal thrashing vs. Thunder

Joe Mazzulla had to reach down his coaching bag to send a strong message to the Boston Celtics after getting bludgeoned by the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. Barely anything that happened in the game was acceptable for Mazzulla, who felt he had to remind his players about what it takes to win it all […] The post Joe Mazzulla’s stern message to Celtics after brutal thrashing vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Thunder fan wins nearly $3,000 on wild $10 four-leg parlay vs. Boston

There are much better ways to spend $10 than a wager with almost 300-to-1 odds. That didn’t stop one Oklahoma City Thunder fan from making that adage look silly on Tuesday night. The Thunder walloped the reigning East champion Boston Celtics, pounding them with 150 points even without potential All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup. […] The post Thunder fan wins nearly $3,000 on wild $10 four-leg parlay vs. Boston appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Josh Giddey, Thunder make history with 150 points, piles misery on Celtics

Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder made history in their absolute destruction of the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, all while adding extra heartbreak for Jayson Tatum and co. Seven players scored in double figures for the Thunder, with five of those breaching the 20-point mark. Giddey led the way in the absence of […] The post Josh Giddey, Thunder make history with 150 points, piles misery on Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox come forward with admission after Rafael Devers fan sign controversy

Rafael Devers is going to play baseball for the Boston Red Sox for at least one more season after the star third baseman inked a one-year deal worth $17.5 million with the team on Tuesday. After Devers’ commitment to the team has been secured, the Red Sox then turned its attention to making an admission […] The post Red Sox come forward with admission after Rafael Devers fan sign controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy