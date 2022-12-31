The sports world was stunned on Monday when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. As fans await a further update on his status, Hamlin has received an outpour of well-wishes from various sources. Among those supporting Hamlin on Tuesday was the Buffalo Sabres, who donned t-shirts honoring Hamlin ahead of their showdown vs. Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. Sabres players were seen wearing t-shirts which read “Love for 3” on the front, a token of support for Hamlin after the terrifying incident on Monday.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO