Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sinkhole causes closure of a street in south Bakersfield
A portion of a south Bakersfield street has been closed due to a sinkhole opening in the area on Tuesday.
Sinkhole closes road in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of La France Drive between South H street and El Rancho Drive in south Bakersfield has been closed as city crews work to repair damage caused by a sinkhole that opened in the area this morning, according to a social media post by the city. Officials said the closure between South […]
Bakersfield residents take Polar Bear Plunge at McMurtrey Aquatic Center
Some people in Bakersfield took the plunge, the Polar Bear Plunge. The task was quite simple: jump in a very cold body of water such as the ocean, a lake, or swimming pool, and then get the out.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Kern River ‘restoration’ wells pumping but not to restore the river
An observant reader emailed SJV Water recently asking about a well he noticed near Calloway Drive that was pumping water into the brimful Cross Valley Canal just north of the dry Kern River “all summer long and beyond.”. He wondered if that was a well owned by the City...
Power outage in East Bakersfield
A power outage is being reported in East Bakersfield, in an area along Fairfax Road. The outage is impacting 1,445 customers as well as traffic lights in the area.
Bakersfield Now
East Bakersfield business robbed a day after being set on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jaw-dropping video obtained by Eyewitness News revealed two people setting fire to a business on Niles Street in East Bakersfield. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned.
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian killed in collision on Hwy. 178
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol said a man was killed Tuesday night on Hwy 178 after being hit by a driver. Officers were called to westbound 178 near Union Avenue just before 6:00 pm for a crash involving a pedestrian and a driver. When they arrived...
$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
Suspected arsonists set Bakersfield business, and themselves, on fire
The Kern County Fire Department confirmed a structure fire that happened Monday morning just after midnight.
Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park
An officer-involved shooting took place in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park on Tue, Jan 3. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of La Mirage Lane and Sahara Drive.
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for car allegedly involved in burglary
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a car suspected to be involved in a house burglary. Bakersfield police said the theft happened on Monday, December 5, 2022, at around 4:15 p.m., in the 3000 block of Spruce Street. The...
11 drivers arrested during maximum enforcement period
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield released the number of drivers arrested on suspicion of DUI during the CHP maximum enforcement period. During the maximum enforcement period, from Dec., 30 2022 to Monday, 11 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to CHP. Officials said there were […]
Apparent arson captured on security video, arson continues into 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Another year, another fire: The scourge of 2022 is still with us in 2023. This new year dawned with a vacant home near Jefferson Park turned to a smoldering pile of ruins. The converted triplex across the street from Jefferson School went up in flames New Year’s Eve, driving next door […]
Bakersfield Now
Coroner: Cause of death released for body found in Lamont park
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man found dead at a park in Lamont. According to the report, the man, identified as 20-year-old Carlos Manuel Ramirez, was killed on December 12, 2022 after getting shot several times at Bear Mountain Park and the manner of death is homicide.
Residents react to sideshow takeover operation
Street takeovers and sideshows have become an ongoing nuisance for law enforcement and residents across the state, including here at home.
Rose Parade float honoring Kern County organ donor wins top award
The 134th Rose Parade was held in Pasadena Monday, but it was the first time a floragraph of a Bakersfield native was represented.
Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
Bakersfield Now
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
Comments / 0