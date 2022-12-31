ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Sinkhole closes road in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of La France Drive between South H street and El Rancho Drive in south Bakersfield has been closed as city crews work to repair damage caused by a sinkhole that opened in the area this morning, according to a social media post by the city. Officials said the closure between South […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

East Bakersfield business robbed a day after being set on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jaw-dropping video obtained by Eyewitness News revealed two people setting fire to a business on Niles Street in East Bakersfield. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pedestrian killed in collision on Hwy. 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol said a man was killed Tuesday night on Hwy 178 after being hit by a driver. Officers were called to westbound 178 near Union Avenue just before 6:00 pm for a crash involving a pedestrian and a driver. When they arrived...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for car allegedly involved in burglary

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a car suspected to be involved in a house burglary. Bakersfield police said the theft happened on Monday, December 5, 2022, at around 4:15 p.m., in the 3000 block of Spruce Street. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

11 drivers arrested during maximum enforcement period

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield released the number of drivers arrested on suspicion of DUI during the CHP maximum enforcement period. During the maximum enforcement period, from Dec., 30 2022 to Monday, 11 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to CHP. Officials said there were […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Coroner: Cause of death released for body found in Lamont park

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man found dead at a park in Lamont. According to the report, the man, identified as 20-year-old Carlos Manuel Ramirez, was killed on December 12, 2022 after getting shot several times at Bear Mountain Park and the manner of death is homicide.
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

