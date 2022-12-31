Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Hackers target L.A.'s Housing Authority in a suspected ransomware attack
The cyberattack surfaced Dec. 31 when individuals who deploy the malware known as LockBit published screenshots representing data they claim to have seized.
californiapublic.com
Watch: NBCLA Celebrates the Careers of Five Esteemed Southern California Journalists
Five beloved members of the NBC4 News team signed off at the station for the final time in December, marking the farewell broadcasts for a group of journalists who become familiar faces and voices during decades of dedicated and distinguished reporting in Southern California. Scroll down to watch tributes to...
californiapublic.com
Photos: After the rain: 2023 Rose Parade in full bloom
Pasadena’s Rose Parade shines in 2023 led by its grand marshal, former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
Comments / 0