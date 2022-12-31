Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Calver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
Pet Talk: Meet Benji
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our Pet of the Week Benji. Benji is a 3-year-old male boxer who loves toys and other dogs. He is treat-motivated and likes to be petted and enjoys water. Benji also will play fetch and jump in your lap. Benji has a lot of...
YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is celebrating the New Year with a brand new face. The post YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona begins removal of containers in border wall gaps
Four months after they were first placed, the removal of Governor Ducey's container wall began on Monday. The post Arizona begins removal of containers in border wall gaps appeared first on KYMA.
Latest on the shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border as Katie Hobbs becomes governor
PHOENIX - In his last act in office, former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey started removing the shipping containers he began placing months ago along the Arizona-Mexico border. The project was supposed to cost taxpayers about $120 million to install and 3,000 containers were to be placed in the border wall gaps – it's a project that is no more.
Fight between two men leads to stabbing
Yesterday afternoon, a fight between two men in the Crossroads Mission area escalated into a stabbing. The post Fight between two men leads to stabbing appeared first on KYMA.
Convicted felon caught on New Years Eve
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department responded to a car crash on New Year's Eve, and to their surprise, weapons, drugs, and a convicted felon were all found in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on Rockwood Ave and police say when they arrived they started...
Elderly lady goes missing on New Year’s Day
An elderly woman went missing during the first day of the New Year. The post Elderly lady goes missing on New Year’s Day appeared first on KYMA.
