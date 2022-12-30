Read full article on original website
irishsportsdaily.com
2025 WR Jaime Ffrench Calls Notre Dame Offer "Priceless"
Jaime Ffrench didn’t even know he’d be at Notre Dame’s practice until the day before, so you can imagine the 2025 Florida receiver’s surprise to learn he was being offered a scholarship by the Irish during that practice. “I didn’t really know about it until...
irishsportsdaily.com
Rewatch Notes | Notre Dame Defense in the Gator Bowl
South Carolina came out with a good opening script, just about every gadget play in their playbook, and played a tempo that wasn’t anything close to how fast they’ve played this season. It was what they had to do with so many key pieces missing from their roster.
irishsportsdaily.com
Post Gator Bowl Discussion. 1-2-23 Power Hour
In this episode of Power Hour we discuss Notre Dame's win over South Carolina. What stood out about the game? What did we think of Tyler Buchner's performance? What does this mean about the 2023 QB postion? What does ND need to address in Spring Football? Find out our thoughts on these topics and many more in this episode of Power Hour.
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 LB Payton Pierce Sees Notre Dame As Good Match
December brought a busy end to 2022 for Payton Pierce. “It's been wild,” the 2024 Texas linebacker told Irish Sports Daily. “I've had a gazillion different schools come up for me plus some other guys that are in my class at my school. It's been pretty crazy.”
irishsportsdaily.com
Sunday Reflections
All eyes were on Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner as he made his third career start for the Fighitng Irish on Friday. Many Notre Dame fans and probably even some of the coaching staff likely wondered how Buchner would respond under the bright lights after being out of action since week two. There was a small sample as Buchner made his first start at Ohio State in September and didn’t seem overwhelmed, yet the sophomore didn’t make enough plays to win.
