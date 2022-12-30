All eyes were on Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner as he made his third career start for the Fighitng Irish on Friday. Many Notre Dame fans and probably even some of the coaching staff likely wondered how Buchner would respond under the bright lights after being out of action since week two. There was a small sample as Buchner made his first start at Ohio State in September and didn’t seem overwhelmed, yet the sophomore didn’t make enough plays to win.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO