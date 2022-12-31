Read full article on original website
northeastoregonnow.com
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
elkhornmediagroup.com
Three are killed in Morrow County crash
On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:16 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 74, near milepost 39, in Morrow County. The preliminary investigation indicated a gray 2017 Ford Explorer, operated by Kellie Renae Nelson (27) of Heppner, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 74 when it left its lane of travel and collided head-on with a westbound red 1993 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Ronald Lee Stutzman (71) of Heppner, which was pulling a small utility trailer. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger, Tamara Jane Stutzman (71) of Heppner, in the Jeep was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner where she later succumbed to her injuries.
northeastoregonnow.com
3 Die in Head-On Collision
nbcrightnow.com
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Pasco Man Killed Along I-84 in Idaho
Tri-Cities judge arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. This isn’t the first time
In the 2018 arrest police found the judge crouching behind mailboxes.
‘A boon for the pigeons of Kennewick:’ Train cars filled with corn derail
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A train derailed Sunday, dumping corn along Canal Dr. A fire official called this train derailment a ‘boon for the pigeons of Kennewick.’ Right now, there’s no estimate to exactly how much corn rests in the dirt around two railways near Canal Dr., but it is a lot. Kennewick responders say they’re lucky it’s just corn. PREVIOUS...
Fire Crews Tackle Outbuilding Apartment Fire in Kennewick
On New Year's Day evening, Kennewick and Benton County Fire crews battled a fire behind a home. Around 6:34 PM, Kennewick Fire units, along with Benton County Fire District 1 and some from Pasco responded to a report of a blaze at 124C E. 5th Ave. This image from Google...
Fire Badly Damages House Being Renovated in Walla Walla
Walla Walla Home Being Renovated Suffers Heavy Damage
(Walla Walla, WA) -- Walla Walla city fire crews were called to a blaze burning on the second story of a home off 402 Whitman Street early Monday morning. That's near Park Ave just southeast of Downtown Walla Walla. Once firefighters got on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames on the second story of a two-story residential house with flames shooting into the attic. This home was in the process of being remodeled with unprotected walls on both the second story and the addition under construction. After firefighters confirmed that no one was in the structure, they immediately went to work extinguishing the fire. Firefighters had the blaze under control at 2:12 a.m. They remained on the scene until 6 a.m. to clean up, investigate and ensure the fire had no flare-ups. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.
nbcrightnow.com
Victim in New Year's Eve shooting in Richland identified
nbcrightnow.com
KFD responds to New Year's Day house fire
Kennewick woman sentenced in killing of Bobby Burgess
FRANKLIN CO., Wash. – A Kennewick woman who stabbed a man to death back in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison Tuesday. Marta Miller Keith resolved the case against her back in December of 2022 when she changed her plea to guilty. The State offered her a deal, which brought the charges down to manslaughter. Keith...
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after a shooting in Richland
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla City Council President Sues Fire District Over 2020 Injury
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Roak TenEyck is suing the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and others for an injury he suffered in 2020 while playing the role of Santa Claus. He seeks almost $500,000.
nbcrightnow.com
Local firefighter fighting a different battle and needs the community's help
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Captain Raymond Newton of Benton County Fire District 4 is in his 23rd year as one of the captains at the fire station. Captain Newton has made a career out of helping the people in our community and now he needs the community's help. Kidney Transplant...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 29, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Scott arrested for assaulting an officer
PENDLETON – Pendleton police officers responded to a report that a person left the Southgate Sinclair station without paying for merchandise Wednesday night. An employee knew the suspect and had identified him as Eddie Scott, 26, of Hermiston to Umatilla County Emergency Dispatch. Dispatch learned that Scott had an arrest warrant out from the parole board.
