Umatilla County, OR

Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
Three are killed in Morrow County crash

On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:16 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 74, near milepost 39, in Morrow County. The preliminary investigation indicated a gray 2017 Ford Explorer, operated by Kellie Renae Nelson (27) of Heppner, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 74 when it left its lane of travel and collided head-on with a westbound red 1993 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Ronald Lee Stutzman (71) of Heppner, which was pulling a small utility trailer. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger, Tamara Jane Stutzman (71) of Heppner, in the Jeep was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner where she later succumbed to her injuries.
3 Die in Head-On Collision

Three Heppner residents died in a head-on collision on Highway 74. The Oregon State Police responded to a report of a crash around 5:16 p.m. on Friday on Highway 74 near milepost 39 in Morrow County. The preliminary investigation indicated a gray 2017 Ford Explorer, operated by Kellie Renae Nelson,...
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Pasco Man Killed Along I-84 in Idaho

(Boise, ID) -- Idaho State Police are investigating after a 35-year-old Pasco man was killed just miles east of Boise along Interstate 84. Authorities say a Subaru SUV slammed into the victim Monday morning around 6:30am near mile post 65.9 in Ada County, Idaho. According to a press release from...
‘A boon for the pigeons of Kennewick:’ Train cars filled with corn derail

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A train derailed Sunday, dumping corn along Canal Dr. A fire official called this train derailment a ‘boon for the pigeons of Kennewick.’ Right now, there’s no estimate to exactly how much corn rests in the dirt around two railways near Canal Dr., but it is a lot. Kennewick responders say they’re lucky it’s just corn. PREVIOUS...
Walla Walla Home Being Renovated Suffers Heavy Damage

(Walla Walla, WA) -- Walla Walla city fire crews were called to a blaze burning on the second story of a home off 402 Whitman Street early Monday morning. That's near Park Ave just southeast of Downtown Walla Walla. Once firefighters got on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames on the second story of a two-story residential house with flames shooting into the attic. This home was in the process of being remodeled with unprotected walls on both the second story and the addition under construction. After firefighters confirmed that no one was in the structure, they immediately went to work extinguishing the fire. Firefighters had the blaze under control at 2:12 a.m. They remained on the scene until 6 a.m. to clean up, investigate and ensure the fire had no flare-ups. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.
Victim in New Year's Eve shooting in Richland identified

RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year's Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year's Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
KFD responds to New Year's Day house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on January 1, the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD), Benton County Fire District 1 and the Pasco Fire Department responded to a house fire. The fire was reported at 124 East 6th Ave, but was found to actually be at 124C East 5th Ave. The...
Umatilla City Council President Sues Fire District Over 2020 Injury

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Roak TenEyck is suing the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and others for an injury he suffered in 2020 while playing the role of Santa Claus. He seeks almost $500,000.
Scott arrested for assaulting an officer

PENDLETON – Pendleton police officers responded to a report that a person left the Southgate Sinclair station without paying for merchandise Wednesday night. An employee knew the suspect and had identified him as Eddie Scott, 26, of Hermiston to Umatilla County Emergency Dispatch. Dispatch learned that Scott had an arrest warrant out from the parole board.
