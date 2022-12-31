Read full article on original website
Owner of Cass Lake Home Destroyed in Fire Says Blaze Was Set Intentionally
The owner of a Cass Lake home destroyed in a New Year’s Eve fire is saying that the house was set on fire intentionally and that the person responsible has been arrested. A GoFundMe page set up by Kayla Stellick states that her home and that of her two children was purposely set on fire, and that they lost everything in it. Stellick also says she inherited the home from her mother, who passed away two years ago, and that there were sentimental belongings of her mother’s that were destroyed in the fire.
GoFundMe Set Up for Cass Lake Family Who Lost Home in Fire
A Cass Lake family is seeking the community’s help after a New Year’s Eve tragedy. Amber Kramer and her three children need immediate aid after losing the house they were living in to a fire. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Kramer’s sister Jens Werner, nobody was harmed as they all managed to escape the house, but all of their belongings were lost.
