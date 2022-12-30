Read full article on original website
Rewatch Notes | Notre Dame Offense in the Gator Bowl
The not good for Tommy Rees, Tyler Buchner, and Notre Dame’s offense was just as bad on the second watch as it was the first time around. The really good was still really, really freaking good, though. We finally got to see the glimpses of what might have been if Buchner had been healthy all season.
2025 WR Jaime Ffrench Calls Notre Dame Offer "Priceless"
Jaime Ffrench didn’t even know he’d be at Notre Dame’s practice until the day before, so you can imagine the 2025 Florida receiver’s surprise to learn he was being offered a scholarship by the Irish during that practice. “I didn’t really know about it until...
Revisiting 49 Questions for Notre Dame Football Part I
Every summer, Notre Dame football has many questions to be answered and in 2022, the Fighting Irish had perhaps more than in past years as Marcus Freeman was entering his first season as the head man. To add to the excitement of the unknown, Freeman was also breaking in a...
Post Gator Bowl Discussion. 1-2-23 Power Hour
In this episode of Power Hour we discuss Notre Dame's win over South Carolina. What stood out about the game? What did we think of Tyler Buchner's performance? What does this mean about the 2023 QB postion? What does ND need to address in Spring Football? Find out our thoughts on these topics and many more in this episode of Power Hour.
Sunday Reflections
All eyes were on Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner as he made his third career start for the Fighitng Irish on Friday. Many Notre Dame fans and probably even some of the coaching staff likely wondered how Buchner would respond under the bright lights after being out of action since week two. There was a small sample as Buchner made his first start at Ohio State in September and didn’t seem overwhelmed, yet the sophomore didn’t make enough plays to win.
