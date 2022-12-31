ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree Trimmers Provide Tips Ahead of Another Strong Bay Area Storm

The Bay Area is bracing for another atmospheric river expected to bring widespread flooding, outages and other storm-related problems. NBC Bay Area’s Jodi Hernandez in the video report shows what tree specialists are urging residents to do ahead of this next wave of wet weather. Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for the...
Major Sinkhole Shuts Down Oakland Zoo

The Oakland Zoo will not reopen until mid-January at the earliest due to a major sinkhole. Zoo officials posted on social media Sunday reporting the incident and said sinkhole was caused by a collapsed culvert under the vehicle entrance to the zoo at Golf Links Road. The incident is part of widespread damage and problems caused by an atmospheric river storm that slammed the Bay Area on Saturday.
Elderly Man Dies in Daly City Hit and Run, Driver Sought

Police are investigating after an elderly man died in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night in Daly City. The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street. Officers found the man unconscious, but breathing, in the middle of the street. He was taken to a...
73-Year-Old Pilot Injured in Plane Crash at Watsonville Airport

A woman was injured in a plane crash at the Watsonville Airport in Santa Cruz County Sunday afternoon, officials said. The incident was reported around 3 p.m. The 73-year-old pilot suffered moderate injuries but is expected to be OK. She was the only one in the aircraft, Watsonville city officials said.
Alameda County's First Black District Attorney Gets to Work

Pamela Price, Alameda County’s first Black district attorney, officially started work Tuesday. In her first day on the job, Price talked about some of the big goals she has in mind. “That we are able to deal with our mental health crisis, that we are able to provide alternatives...
