How the Memphis Grizzlies unlocked the formula to containing Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Class was in session inside the FedExForum on Saturday night. One of the NBA's hardest formulas to figure out this season has been guarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the Memphis Grizzlies may have cracked the code. As Williamson got the ball at the top of the key,...
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose providing big lift for Knicks
HOUSTON — Tom Thibodeau often has praised veteran guards Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier for how they’ve handled their extended time out of the Knicks’ rotation, and the head coach believes their returns to the court due to injuries on this road trip only has underscored their value. Jalen Brunson missed a third consecutive game Saturday night with a sore right hip as the Knicks beat the Rockets, 108-88. RJ Barrett also remained sidelined with a lacerated finger suffered in the opening minutes of the loss Tuesday in Dallas. “I think it is important,” Thibodeau said before the win when asked about...
Klay Thompson scores 54, 6 off career best, to fuel Warriors' 2OT win
Klay Thompson scored 54 points and Kevon Looney tipped in the game winner as the final buzzer sounded in the second overtime, giving the Warriors a 143-141 win over the Hawks on Monday night.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Thompson’s season-best 54 leads Warriors past Hawks in 2OT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevon Looney rushed his first try, not realizing he had a little time. Then he tipped in the game-winner as the final buzzer of the second overtime sounded. He got swarmed in celebration. The durable big man who played every game last season and all...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Tip-in at end of 2nd OT leads Warriors over Hawks
Kevon Looney capped a 21-rebound night with a buzzer-beating tip-in, Klay Thompson exploded for a season-high 54 points and the
Donovan Mitchell made NBA history — and scored 71 points along the way
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, formerly of the Utah Jazz, made some NBA history against the Chicago Bulls by scoring 71 points with 11 assists.
WTOP
Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6...
WTOP
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton’s debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
WTOP
Stars take win streak into game against the Kings
Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-6-2 record...
FOX Sports
Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
WTOP
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
WTOP
Pittsburgh hosts No. 13 Virginia following Burton’s 31-point game
Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers after Jamarius Burton scored 31 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-74 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Panthers are 7-1 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 2-1 record in...
NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal
January 3 - Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Wizards
Washington Wizards (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 32.1 points per game. The Bucks are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
