Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers upset 10th-ranked UCLA 77-72
Raegan Beers grabbed two clutch offensive rebounds and Talia von Oelhoffen made six straight free throws in the final minute as Oregon State held off a late rally by No. 10 UCLA for a 77-72 victory Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers led the entire game until the Bruins...
High school roundup: South Albany downs Central 46-45 in OT
South Albany freshman Taylor Donaldson scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds as the RedHawks defeated Central 46-45 in overtime Monday in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball contest. Fellow freshman Kaylee Cordle had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the RedHawks, who are ranked first in the 5A state power...
Holiday Happenings (Jan. 1)
Guided First Day Hikes, Oregon State Parks. Rangers and volunteers will lead New Year's Day hikes at 20 Oregon State Parks. Bundle up with family and friends and join hikes to learn about park history, geology, wildlife and plants at parks around the state. Hikes are free, and the $5 day-use parking fee will be waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open. Visit the Oregon First Day Hikes web page, https://bit.ly/3YKBHIR, to see the list of parks hosting hikes as well as start times and meetup locations. The nearest hikes to Benton and Linn counties are set for Silver Falls State Park in Sublimity. Additional hike information including terrain and hike distance is available via the park links on the web page. A few hikes require registration. Remember to plan for winter weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and carry binoculars for viewing wildlife. Share photos of First Day Hikes via Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook. First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.
