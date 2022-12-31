Here’s a round-up from the holiday basketball tournament circuit in southwestern Illinois

Here is a round-up from some of the areas holiday tournaments.

Mascoutah Invitational Tournament

Consolation championship: Highland 56, East St. Louis 42

The Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 14-point verdict while improving to 16-4. The Flyers fell to 8-11.

5th place game: Mater Dei 51, Breese Central 41

In a battle of teams from Breese, the Knights (11-3) posted a 10-point victory against the Cougars (9-6).

3rd place game: Vashon 64, Okawville 48

The Wolverines walked away with 3rd place following a 16-point victory against the Rockets.

Vashon improved to 8-2 , while Okawville dropped to 13-2.

Championship game: Alton 52, O’Fallon 51

A pair of Southwestern Conference powers locked horns in the title game, with the Redbirds edging the Panthers by a point.

Shannon Dowell led O’Fallon with 26 points, while D’Myjah Bolds posted 13 points and Jailah Pelly notched 11 points.

The Redbirds remained perfect at 15-0, while the Panthers dropped to 14-3.

Waterloo-Red Bud Holiday Tournament

7th place game: Red Bud 39, Marissa 21

The Musketeers eased past the Meteors to take 7th place.

Red Bud is 8-10 and Marissa is 5-10.

5th place game: Gibault 33, Roxana 29

The Hawks finished 5th with a 4-point victory against the Shells

Gibault improved to 11-4, while Roxana dropped to 4-10.

3rd place game: Carlyle 62, Columbia 54

The Indians secured 3rd place with an 8-point win against the Eagles.

Carlyle improved to 13-3 and Columbia fell to 12-6.

Championship game: Waterloo 49, Althoff 46

The Bulldogs edged the Crusaders to capture the tournament crown.

Norah Gum paced Waterloo with 16 points with Liv Colson (12 points) and Sam Lindhorst (10 points) also reaching double figures. Bella Peterson led Althoff with 15 points, while Charleece Davis chipped in 14 points.

Waterloo outscored Althoff 16-9 in the fourth quarter to prevail. The Bulldogs are now 11-5. Althoff is 12-3.

61st Annual Mater Dei Christmas Tournament

Consolation championship: McCluer vs. Metro-East Lutheran 54, McCluer 52

The Knights collected their first victory of the season while capturing 9th place. Metro-East Lutheran is 1-8.

7th place game: Wesclin 53, Nashville 41

The Warriors posted a 12-point victory over the Hornets to secure 7th place and improve to 12-5.

Nashville fell to 7-8.

5th place game: Mater Dei, 79, Orchard Farm 70

The Knights finished tournament action with a 9-point victory and 5th place finish.

Mater Dei improved to 7-6.

3rd place game: Mascoutah 50, Breese Central 45

The Indians secured third place with a 5-point victory against the Cougars.

Mascoutah improved to 13-4, while Breese Central dropped to 13-2.

Championship game: Briarcrest Christian (Tennessee) 63, CBC 50

The Cadets fell in the title game, dropping a 13-point decision.

Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament

7th place game: Alton Marquette 64, Nelson County (Kentucky) 33

The Explorers captured 7th place at Freeburg with the 29-point win.

Alton Marquette is 8-6.

5th place game: Waterloo 63, Piasa Southwestern 34

The Bulldogs rolled to a 29-point victory to take 5th place while improving to 4-9. Piasa Southwestern dropped to 6-9.

3rd place game: Gibault 70, Civic Memorial 55

The Hawks rolled to a 15-point verdict to secure 3rd place.

Gibault improved to 11-3, while Civic Memorial fell to 7-7.

Championship game: Columbia 60, Freeburg 55

The Eagles captured the tournament crown with a five-point win against their Cahokia Conference rival.

Sam Donald paced Columbia with 21 points, while Dylan Murphy added 20 points and Jack Steckler chipped in 11 points.

Cole Stuart anchored Freeburg with a game-high 26 points and Caleb Weber contributed 14 points.

The Eagles improved to 13-2, while the Midgets dropped to 9-5.

79th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament

3rd place game: Centralia 51, Chicago Marist 46

The Orphans defeated Chicago Marist to take 3rd place.

Centralia is now 11-2 on the season.

Championship game: Cardinal Ritter 58, Evanston 52

Cardinal Ritter edged Evanston for the tournament crown.

38th annual Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic

13th place game: Granite City 45, Alton 38

The Warriors captured 13th place with a win against the Redbirds.

Granite City — which also beat Oakville, Missouri, in the 15th place game — is 6-8 and Alton is 2-11.

11th place game: Mundelein 56, Althoff 55

The Crusaders fell just short of taking the 11th place game while falling to 6-10 despite 31 points from Jordan Lewis.

Althoff is 6-10.

7th place game: O’Fallon 62, Collierville (Tennessee) 51

The Panthers finished tournament action on a high note with an 11-point victory.

O’Fallon improved to 11-4. Kolby Wilmoth led the Panthers with 16 points.

5th place game: Collinsville 44, Lincoln 38

The Kahoks captured 5th place with a 6-point victory against the Railsplitters.

Collinsville is now 11-5.

Consolation final: Triad vs. McCluer North (Missouri) 45, Triad 44

The Knights’ bid for the consolation championship fell short by a scant point.

Triad dropped to 10-5.

Third place game: Belleville East 82, Rockford East 54

The Lancers romped in the 3rd place game, posting an 28-point triumph.

Belleville East is now 13-1 on the season.

Championship: Decatur MacArthur 67, Quincy 63

The Generals slipped past the Blue Devils to take the championship of the 38th annual event at Collinsville .

Decatur MacArthur also captured the title in 2021, defeating O’Fallon in the championship game.