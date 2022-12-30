Read full article on original website
kbnd.com
Two Killed In Juniper Canyon Crash
PRINEVILLE, OR -- Two people were killed in a crash on Juniper Canyon Road, near Paulina Highway, Monday evening. According to the Crook County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. and arrived to find two vehicles on fire. One was fully involved, the other had flames coming from the engine compartment.
centraloregondaily.com
2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Three are killed in Morrow County crash
On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:16 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 74, near milepost 39, in Morrow County. The preliminary investigation indicated a gray 2017 Ford Explorer, operated by Kellie Renae Nelson (27) of Heppner, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 74 when it left its lane of travel and collided head-on with a westbound red 1993 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Ronald Lee Stutzman (71) of Heppner, which was pulling a small utility trailer. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger, Tamara Jane Stutzman (71) of Heppner, in the Jeep was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Road at Paulina Highway; extended closure due
A fatal two-vehicle head-on crash closed Juniper Canyon Road at SE Paulina Highway late Monday afternoon, and authorities advised of an extended closure and to avoid the area. The post Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Road at Paulina Highway; extended closure due appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed against Crook County, sheriff’s deputy in fatal Juniper Canyon shooting
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A federal wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Crook County and a sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a wanted man on a gravel road in Juniper Canyon nearly 11 months ago, saying the deputy failed, for lack of training or other reasons, to try de-escalating the situation with the mentally troubled man.
Fire that destroyed Warm Springs home before Christmas had accidental cause, investigators say
A fire that destroyed a Warm Springs home three days before Christmas had an accidental cause, investigators said. The post Fire that destroyed Warm Springs home before Christmas had accidental cause, investigators say appeared first on KTVZ.
