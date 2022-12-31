ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Vintage Klay Thompson showed up to the Chase Center on Monday night. With Steph Curry out, his Splash Brother poured in 54 points to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks 143-141 in double-overtime. The point total was Thompson’s most since he missed more than two seasons with knee […]
