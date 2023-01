A Cameron Regional Medical Center employee, right, takes temperatures in this November file photo at the hospital’s main entrance. Starting in January, the hospital no longer will accept Cigna Medicare Advantage as in-network health care. File photo | News-Press NOW

Cameron Regional Medical Center started looking into whether it should stop accepting some Medicare Advantage plans early in 2022, placing it among a few hospitals in the U.S. that were doing so.

In November, the hospital announced that Cigna Medicare Advantage will no longer be accepted as an in-network health plan starting in 2023.