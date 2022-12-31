SEATTLE, Wash. — Adem Bona scored 18 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added another 17, and No. 11 UCLA defeated Washington 74-49 to kick off the new year. It was the Bruins' 10th straight victory. David Singleton added 14 points for the Bruins and Tyger Campbell had 15 points and 11 assists. Washington has dropped their last three games. The Huskies were led by junior center Braxton Meah who had a season high 20 points.

