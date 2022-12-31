Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell made NBA history — and scored 71 points along the way
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, formerly of the Utah Jazz, made some NBA history against the Chicago Bulls by scoring 71 points with 11 assists.
Kawhi Leonard sits out with an illness as Clippers fall to Heat
Paul George scored 25 points as the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard, who was sidelined with an illness, in the 110-100 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.
Thompson’s season-best 54 leads Warriors past Hawks in 2OT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevon Looney rushed his first try, not realizing he had a little time. Then he tipped in the game-winner as the final buzzer of the second overtime sounded. He got swarmed in celebration. The durable big man who played every game last season and all...
Tip-in at end of 2nd OT leads Warriors over Hawks
Kevon Looney capped a 21-rebound night with a buzzer-beating tip-in, Klay Thompson exploded for a season-high 54 points and the
