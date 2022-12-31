TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we ring in the new year tonight, the weather will be calm for the festivities tonight. Today, we're seeing dry weather and temperatures in the 60s. As for the start of 2023, we'll see a storm system come our way that will bring rain, wind and mountain snow. The showers will linger into Monday before the chances increase on Tuesday. The rest of the week will dry up as high pressure conditions increase.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO