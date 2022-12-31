Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
Shifting to a dry and warmer weather pattern
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few clouds to start the day, then clearing to mostly sunny. We'll see a few degrees of warming through Thursday with mostly quiet weather expected through the weekend. A weak weather system will pass through Thursday night, which will bring the chance for a...
KGUN 9
Another cool day, with light morning showers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few showers will likely move through this morning, mainly before 11 AM. Skies will clear to partly cloudy with only a slight chance for an afternoon shower or two. Staying well below normal again today. While remaining active, the storm track will shift north...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of valley rain, mountain snow Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The next weather system arrives Tuesday with another chance for valley rain and mountain snow. This system is expected to be weaker than the previous. Drier weather is forecast later this week with warming temperatures. Tonight: A 20% chance of showers after 2am. Mostly...
KGUN 9
Calm New Year's Eve with rain coming in the new year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we ring in the new year tonight, the weather will be calm for the festivities tonight. Today, we're seeing dry weather and temperatures in the 60s. As for the start of 2023, we'll see a storm system come our way that will bring rain, wind and mountain snow. The showers will linger into Monday before the chances increase on Tuesday. The rest of the week will dry up as high pressure conditions increase.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 2022 going out in Tucson style
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather persists today. The next storm system will arrive Sunday bringing rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds. A few showers may linger Monday before the next weather system arrives Tuesday. Drier weather is expected later this week. Today: Sunny, with a high near...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Starting off 2023 with rain and mountain snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system will arrive today and bring rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. A few showers may linger Monday before the next weather system arrives Tuesday. Drier weather is expected later this week. New Year’s Day: Showers, mainly after noon. High near...
KOLD-TV
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
Road to Mt. Lemmon closed New Year's Day
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has announced the closure of the road leading up to Mount Lemmon.
Bowling, pool and video game-themed restaurant chain coming to Tucson
An entertainment and bowling-focused restaurant chain is expanding to Tucson in May. Main Event Entertainment, which is owned by Dave & Buster's, will open at Fashion Park Shopping Center.
New Year’s “celebration” sends bullet into house
New Year’s Eve is one of those times people are driven to do dumb, irresponsible things, like ringing in the new year by cracking off some gunshots.
Section 8 waitlist opens Tuesday
The sign-up for the Section 8 waitlist has officially opened Tuesday. People have until Jan. 24 to submit the pre-application for consideration in the lottery process.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
Arizonans share spotlight at Rose Bowl Parade
The Rose Parade in California is one of the most anticipated events of the new year. This time around, Arizona was well-represented at this annual tradition.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: It’s better to do good than well
This is the 31st installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. “I want you to carry my...
KOLD-TV
PACC expecting hundreds of dogs to be brought in after New Year’s fireworks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weekend full of firework celebrations has led to many lost across Tucson. Some have ended up at the Pima Animal Care Center, which is already at capacity and has a euthanasia list prepared for when space is critical. Some of the dogs on...
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan
Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.
KOLD-TV
Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won’t be held this year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on January 8, 2011, has been canceled this year. “The board of the memorial foundation is in the process of dissolving and that’s part of the reason we’re not organizing an event,” said former Congressman, Jan 8th shooting survivor and board member Ron Barber. “We don’t have the funds and we don’t have the staff.”
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – December 2022 – Low Riders
A motel parking lot was the scene of a gathering of low riders and other classic cars from a couple of car clubs. Most of the cars and trucks were from the 1950s. A couple were from the 1970s, complete with hydraulics. Not all were restored to original, but that...
azpm.org
Report: Home affordability an issue in Pima County, across Arizona
Home affordability continues to be an issue in the Tucson area and seven other counties in Arizona, according to real estate data company Attom Data Solutions. In Pima County, the income needed to buy a median-priced home was nearly 1.5 times the average income. The last time homes were this unaffordable in the county was mid-2006.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
