Colorado Springs, CO

Serdachny’s career-night paces CC in 7-2 win over Princeton

By Tyler Bouldin
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Freshman Noah Serdachny scored his first- and second-career goals and finished with five points in the Colorado College Tigers’ 7-2 win over the Princeton Tigers Friday night.

Danny Weight, Brett Chorske and Nicklas Andrews each tallied their own multi-point nights to help Colorado College (9-9-1) to its fourth win in the last five games.

CC closes out the 2022 portion of the schedule this season by hosting Princeton again Saturday. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.

