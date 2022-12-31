Serdachny’s career-night paces CC in 7-2 win over Princeton

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Freshman Noah Serdachny scored his first- and second-career goals and finished with five points in the Colorado College Tigers’ 7-2 win over the Princeton Tigers Friday night.

Danny Weight, Brett Chorske and Nicklas Andrews each tallied their own multi-point nights to help Colorado College (9-9-1) to its fourth win in the last five games.

CC closes out the 2022 portion of the schedule this season by hosting Princeton again Saturday. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.