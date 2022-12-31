Read full article on original website
UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List
Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
What USC football must change after embarrassing Cotton Bowl loss
With four minutes to go in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, USC football held a 45-30 lead over Tulane. The game looked to be in the bag. A fourth touchdown of the game for Tyjae Spears cut the Trojan lead to 8, but again, with a little over three minutes and a Heisman winner at quarterback, the game looked to be in the bag.
Ashton Porter, Under Armour All-American defensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks
Entering the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Oregon Ducks had established a recent history of near-misses along the defensive line. Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi and the coaching staff quickly changed that reputation over the past year, securing commitments from several top prospects. The latest ...
247Sports
RECRUTING: USC in top four for transfer starting left tackle
USC needs to keep adding talented depth and competition to its offensive line room, especially with the departures of three starters as sixth-year senior All-American Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees as well as Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. The Trojans recently added a commitment from Florida...
USC signee Malachi Nelson talks recent shoulder surgery and future of Trojan program
Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback and USC signee Malachi Nelson was one of the headliners of this year’s Under Armour Next All-America Game. Unfortunately a recent surgery knocked him out of playing in the event. Nelson is a player we’ve been watching since middle school. He emerged as a full...
USC signee Micah Banuelos stands out during Under Armour AA Bowl week
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Micah Banuelos is one of the nation’s top interior lineman and has a had a good week in Orlando competing at the Under Armour All-America Game practices. Banuelos is a tough, physical player and has more than held his...
4-star QB Austin Novosad gives insight into signing with Oregon over Baylor
Austin Novosad was one of the headliners for Oregon's historic 2023 National Signing Day haul as he flipped from the Baylor Bears to the Oregon Ducks. What went into his.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Take Down #10 UCLA
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State led for all but 44 seconds of Sunday's upset win over No. 10 UCLA, stymieing every attempt at a comeback in the 77-72 triumph in front of a raucous crowd at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers were paced by yet another double-double from Raegan Beers,...
Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton to visit Hogs
The five-day window for transfers to take visits begins Wednesday, and another key target has been added to Arkansas' list. Former Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton is expected to visit the Razorbacks on Wednesday and Thursday, a source confirmed to HawgSports on Monday. Thornton, 6-4, 200, is a former Top100...
Here’s What Lincoln Riley Said After USC’s Cotton Bowl Loss
USC coach Lincoln Riley only took three questions after the Trojans gave up a 15-point lead with 4:30 remaining to lose 46-45 to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. The gut-wrenching loss comes on the heels of Alex Grinch's defense, which gave up 539 total yards of offense, six total touchdowns and, ...
247Sports
USC football offers Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns
USC football pushed ahead in the defensive line transfer market with an offer to Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns on Sunday. Vaughns has also added offers from Houston, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and California. Vaughn is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound...
The Latest Buzz on What's Happening With UCLA Football/Recruiting
There's plenty going on with the UCLA football program, with things happening concerning the defense, a potentially new defensive coordinator for next year, and definitely transfer recruiting. It's such inside info, we released it on the BRO Premium Football Forum. So go here:
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
focushillsboro.com
SW Oregon Stock Prices Had a Disastrous Year
Oregon Stock Prices: Last year, several of the most well-known companies in Oregon and southwest Washington saw their stock values plummet, with most local equities falling far more precipitously than the overall markets. The region’s new firms were worst hit by the sharp reductions, particularly those who profited from the meme stock craze that preceded the epidemic and those that had a cutting-edge plan to go public in 2021 by combining with investment funds.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kezi.com
Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect
EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
Body of missing Corvallis man found in Mary’s Peak
Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring's body near the Bronco.
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
247Sports
