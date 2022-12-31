ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

247Sports

UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List

Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

RECRUTING: USC in top four for transfer starting left tackle

USC needs to keep adding talented depth and competition to its offensive line room, especially with the departures of three starters as sixth-year senior All-American Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees as well as Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. The Trojans recently added a commitment from Florida...
LOS ANGELES, CA
osubeavers.com

Beavers Take Down #10 UCLA

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State led for all but 44 seconds of Sunday's upset win over No. 10 UCLA, stymieing every attempt at a comeback in the 77-72 triumph in front of a raucous crowd at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers were paced by yet another double-double from Raegan Beers,...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton to visit Hogs

The five-day window for transfers to take visits begins Wednesday, and another key target has been added to Arkansas' list. Former Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton is expected to visit the Razorbacks on Wednesday and Thursday, a source confirmed to HawgSports on Monday. Thornton, 6-4, 200, is a former Top100...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

USC football offers Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns

USC football pushed ahead in the defensive line transfer market with an offer to Utah State transfer defensive lineman Byron Vaughns on Sunday. Vaughns has also added offers from Houston, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and California. Vaughn is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

SW Oregon Stock Prices Had a Disastrous Year

Oregon Stock Prices: Last year, several of the most well-known companies in Oregon and southwest Washington saw their stock values plummet, with most local equities falling far more precipitously than the overall markets. The region’s new firms were worst hit by the sharp reductions, particularly those who profited from the meme stock craze that preceded the epidemic and those that had a cutting-edge plan to go public in 2021 by combining with investment funds.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect

EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes

(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
FLORENCE, OR
