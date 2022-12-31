ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Kevin Huerter hits late 3-pointer, Kings beat Jazz 126-125

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T16X1_0jzLXep300

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left and the Sacramento Kings held off Utah 126-125 on Friday night when Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen missed a jumper in the final seconds.

“You can mistake some of these regular-season games for playoffs just with the energy they bring,” Kings coach Mike Brown said after the game.

Huerter scored a career-high 30 points to help Sacramento improve to 19-15, with Brown returning after missing the past two games because of COVID-19. Domantas Sabonis had 28 points on 12-for-12 shooting along with 11 rebounds and eight assists, and De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and 10 assists.

“I feel like he’s been doing that all year,” Sabonis said about Fox. “That’s what he does. He’s been clutch for us all year. He can get any shot that he wants, and he’s been making the right read every time.”

Markkanen scored 36 points for Utah (19-19). Jordan Clarkson had 25 points and nine assists, and Mike Conley scored 17 points.

“He’s a matchup nightmare,” Kelly Olynyk said about Markkanen. “He’s shooting the ball unbelievably the whole season really ... He’s tough to guard. You can’t take away one thing.”

The Jazz took their first lead of the game at 94-91 with 10:13 left in the fourth quarter on a 3 by Conley. There were 12 lead changes.

“Tough finish,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “Our guys hung in all game and battled. …to be able to come back late and take the lead, showed a lot of resolve from our group.”

TIP-INS

Jazz: The Jazz dropped to .500 for the first time this season. … Utah is 7-14 on the road.

Kings: KZ Okpala received a flagrant foul after kneeing Walker Kessler in the stomach on a drive to the basket in the first half. ...Fox scored 10 points or more in the 4th quarter for the fourth straight game.

Jazz: Host Miami on Saturday night

Kings: At Memphis on Sunday night.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Tatum and Boston visit Doncic and the Mavericks

Boston Celtics (26-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (22-16, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum meet when Dallas hosts Boston. Doncic ranks first in the NBA averaging 34.3 points per game and Tatum ranks fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — De’Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night. Utah’s Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the final buzzer that was initially ruled good, but reversed upon replay. Time and again, Sacramento worked Fox into situations where he could use his quickness to get to the basket or hit mid-range jumpers against sagging defenders. “If there was a matchup that I felt like we can exploit, go to that. I mean, that’s when it gets to in the fourth quarter in a lot of NBA games. It’s real basic,” Fox said, explaining that he often changed the called plays to something he thought worked better.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (21-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (24-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to end its three-game slide with a win over Denver. The Nuggets are 18-9 against conference opponents. Denver averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 10- when...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Analysis: The Suns are on the brink, and not in a good way

Only 18 months ago, the Phoenix Suns were on the brink. They held a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. They were two wins away from the parade. Chris Paul was finally going to get his ring. Suns in Four was not just a stadium chant but a very real possibility. The Suns are on the brink again now. A very different brink. A team that lost 18 games in the entirety of the 2021-22 regular season lost its 18th game of this regular season — with 44 games left to play — on Monday, a 102-83 embarrassment at Madison Square Garden to New York, the score making it seem closer than it really was. The game was really over with 4:30 left in the first half, the Knicks then holding a 52-20 lead.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Bills’ Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted

Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell’s desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn’t have counted, the NBA said Tuesday. The reason: Mitchell stepped “over the plane of the free throw line before the ball touches the basket ring,” the league said in its publicly released report that assesses calls made by officials in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime of games that were within three points or less.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Ducks face the Central Division-leading Stars

Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -182, Ducks +154; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars. Anaheim has a 6-10-1 record in home games and a...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy