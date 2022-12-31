Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Chris Paul Stunned Carmelo Anthony Still A Man Without A Team
Future first ballot Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, most recently a Laker during the 2021-22 season, remains unrostered at the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season. His longtime friend Chris Paul, still playing at a high level with the Phoenix Suns (though whether or not it's a high-enough level to merit consideration for his 13th All-Star team is a horse of a different color), recently was questioned by Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News about Anthony's seemingly unending free agency.
Lakers News: Lamar Odom Claims Near-Fatal OD Caused By Homicidal Brothel Proprietor
Former Los Angeles Lakers great Lamar Odom had a notoriously bumpy start to his post-NBA life, and now he's going on the record about all the unsavory details, to the best of his recollection. In a TMZ video clip from a recent special interview (viewable on Hulu) with Odom that...
What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to the Lakers
“LeBron (James) was great, obviously, the whole game. We were better in the second half, but yeah, for sure, the second quarter. We tried to double team (LeBron) as much as we could, but 19 fastbreak points, it’s going to be hard (to win). That’s their strength, and he was right in the middle of that.”
Hornets’ Comeback Attempt Falls Short vs Lakers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 Monday night to ring in the new year and split the season series. From the opening tip, the Lakers had control of this one. They began the game on a 14-5 run forcing Steve Clifford to burn a timeout just five minutes in. LaMelo Ball got off to a cold start, hitting just 2/8 shots (1/4 3FG) in the first half. The main offense for the Hornets? Mason Plumlee, believe it or not. He led the bugs with 13 points and eight rebounds in the early going.
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Lakers
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Kayvon Thibodeaux slammed for performing ‘tasteless and trash’ celebration next to injured opponent
NEW YORK GIANTS rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is feeling the heat after his snowy celebration on Sunday. With halftime rapidly approaching during the Giants' 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, Thibodeaux slammed quarterback Nick Foles to the turf on third and four. After rolling onto his back, the...
Miami Heat Offer Thoughts And Prayers to Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat has always been an organization to looks at the bigger picture and realize life is more than just about professional sports. On Monday, they showed that by expressing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He was carted off...
NFL Draft Profile: Ami Finau, Interior Defensive Lineman, Maryland Terrapins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Ryan Clark Reminds Us That Mike Tomlin Does It the Right Way. By Noah Strackbein Sports Illustrated Pittsburgh Steelers News, Analysis and More.
Pat McAfee Upset Dan Campbell Not Appearing as Guest
Unfortunately, part of working in the media is sometimes dealing with disappointment. Understandably, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is among the most requested interviews across the media landscape. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has built a media empire, has periodically interviewed Detroit's second-year head coach, including as recently...
