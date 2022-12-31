CHARLOTTE, N.C. - LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 Monday night to ring in the new year and split the season series. From the opening tip, the Lakers had control of this one. They began the game on a 14-5 run forcing Steve Clifford to burn a timeout just five minutes in. LaMelo Ball got off to a cold start, hitting just 2/8 shots (1/4 3FG) in the first half. The main offense for the Hornets? Mason Plumlee, believe it or not. He led the bugs with 13 points and eight rebounds in the early going.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO