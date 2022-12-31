The Indianapolis Colts have one game left in the 2022 season. After that, things will get quite interesting for the Horseshoe. Colts’ owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard will begin their search for the organization’s next head coach. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday will be considered for the role full-time. However, after going 1-6 so far in his tenure, with the Colts looking worse by the week, there are sure to be better candidates.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO