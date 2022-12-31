ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

NFL EVP Denies Reported Deadline to Resume Play After Hamlin’s Injury

Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Bills abruptly stopped midway through the first quarter as a scary scene unfolded when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After a lengthy delay with scarce updates, the NFL opted to postpone the game, with no makeup date announced.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Bills Returning to Buffalo Following Damar Hamlin’s Collapse, Postponement of Game With Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bills are traveling back to Buffalo early Tuesday morning following the postponement of their game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of the game after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was on the field for 19 minutes, as doctors administered CPR and treated the 24-year-old.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Donations to Damar Hamlin’s Charity Skyrocket Since His Injury

In response to one of the scariest nights in NFL history, fans came together to support a cause dear to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing during Buffalo's game against the Bengals on Monday night, ran a toy drive through his Chasing M's Foundation. The drive was run through GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $2,500 to "positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic."
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Report: If Jim Irsay Offers, Jim Harbaugh Could Come to Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have one game left in the 2022 season. After that, things will get quite interesting for the Horseshoe. Colts’ owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard will begin their search for the organization’s next head coach. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday will be considered for the role full-time. However, after going 1-6 so far in his tenure, with the Colts looking worse by the week, there are sure to be better candidates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Offer Thoughts And Prayers to Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat has always been an organization to looks at the bigger picture and realize life is more than just about professional sports. On Monday, they showed that by expressing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He was carted off...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Packers Add Kickoff Weapon to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers added a powerful kickoff leg to the practice squad – and perhaps the gameday roster – when they signed kicker Matt Ammendola on Tuesday. The Packers had elevated Ramiz Ahmed from the practice squad so he could kickoff against...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Division Crown Can Salvage an Otherwise Forgettable Season

NASHVILLE – More than a month and a half since winning their last game, the Tennessee Titans still have a chance to accomplish something of significance this season. When the Titans take the field against Jacksonville on Saturday, they’ll do so knowing that one win – just one – will earn them a third straight division crown.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Georgia football injury update: Darnell Washington status for CFP game

Georgia watched as one of its top offensive stars went down with an injury last time out, but things appear to be progressing well for Darnell Washington. The star Bulldogs tight end was forced out of the team’s win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal with a lower body injury.
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Bills CB Taron Johnson Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?

The Buffalo Bills are looking for a signature late-season win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night at Paycor Stadium. But the Buffalo secondary has already suffered an early injury in a game where it'll need all the help it can get against an elite Bengals receiving corps. Bills cornerback...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

All Things Bama Podcast: NFL Draft Bound

Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!. On this week’s episode, Mason, Joey and Austin talk about Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch declaring for the NFL Draft. Then, the crew recap an exciting Sugar Bowl weekend before previewing the upcoming men’s basketball games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.

