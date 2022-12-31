Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Tri-City Herald
NFL EVP Denies Reported Deadline to Resume Play After Hamlin’s Injury
Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Bills abruptly stopped midway through the first quarter as a scary scene unfolded when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After a lengthy delay with scarce updates, the NFL opted to postpone the game, with no makeup date announced.
Tri-City Herald
Bills Returning to Buffalo Following Damar Hamlin’s Collapse, Postponement of Game With Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bills are traveling back to Buffalo early Tuesday morning following the postponement of their game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of the game after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was on the field for 19 minutes, as doctors administered CPR and treated the 24-year-old.
Tri-City Herald
Donations to Damar Hamlin’s Charity Skyrocket Since His Injury
In response to one of the scariest nights in NFL history, fans came together to support a cause dear to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing during Buffalo's game against the Bengals on Monday night, ran a toy drive through his Chasing M's Foundation. The drive was run through GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $2,500 to "positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic."
Tri-City Herald
Report: If Jim Irsay Offers, Jim Harbaugh Could Come to Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have one game left in the 2022 season. After that, things will get quite interesting for the Horseshoe. Colts’ owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard will begin their search for the organization’s next head coach. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday will be considered for the role full-time. However, after going 1-6 so far in his tenure, with the Colts looking worse by the week, there are sure to be better candidates.
Tri-City Herald
With Playoffs at Stake, Packers Face Huge Challenge vs. Lions’ Offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers just demolished the Minnesota Vikings’ high-octane attack. They’ll have to do it again – and perhaps play even better – against the Detroit Lions with a spot in the NFL playoffs on the line. The Lions enter...
Tri-City Herald
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on the Field: Health Status, Updates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2, and he is currently in critical condition. Keep reading for updates about the athlete’s condition. What Is Damar Hamlin’s Injury Update?. The NFL star, 24, suffered from...
Tri-City Herald
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Ami Finau, Interior Defensive Lineman, Maryland Terrapins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Ryan Clark Reminds Us That Mike Tomlin Does It the Right Way. By Noah Strackbein Sports Illustrated Pittsburgh Steelers News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Offer Thoughts And Prayers to Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat has always been an organization to looks at the bigger picture and realize life is more than just about professional sports. On Monday, they showed that by expressing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He was carted off...
Tri-City Herald
Packers Add Kickoff Weapon to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers added a powerful kickoff leg to the practice squad – and perhaps the gameday roster – when they signed kicker Matt Ammendola on Tuesday. The Packers had elevated Ramiz Ahmed from the practice squad so he could kickoff against...
Tri-City Herald
Division Crown Can Salvage an Otherwise Forgettable Season
NASHVILLE – More than a month and a half since winning their last game, the Tennessee Titans still have a chance to accomplish something of significance this season. When the Titans take the field against Jacksonville on Saturday, they’ll do so knowing that one win – just one – will earn them a third straight division crown.
Tri-City Herald
Georgia football injury update: Darnell Washington status for CFP game
Georgia watched as one of its top offensive stars went down with an injury last time out, but things appear to be progressing well for Darnell Washington. The star Bulldogs tight end was forced out of the team’s win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal with a lower body injury.
Tri-City Herald
Bills CB Taron Johnson Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?
The Buffalo Bills are looking for a signature late-season win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night at Paycor Stadium. But the Buffalo secondary has already suffered an early injury in a game where it'll need all the help it can get against an elite Bengals receiving corps. Bills cornerback...
Tri-City Herald
All Things Bama Podcast: NFL Draft Bound
Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!. On this week’s episode, Mason, Joey and Austin talk about Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch declaring for the NFL Draft. Then, the crew recap an exciting Sugar Bowl weekend before previewing the upcoming men’s basketball games.
Tri-City Herald
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Comments / 0