Denton County prep basketball round-up: Marcus girls ride fast start; Flower Mound girls, Newman Smith boys remain red hot

Read full article on original website
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Plano East's balance outlasts Lewisville's firepower for key 6-6A win
If the Plano East boys basketball team's 19-2 start coming out of the holidays has shown head coach Matt Wester anything, it's that the Panthers are capable of finding ways to win. So when Lewisville made a push early in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, trimming a double-digit deficit down...
starlocalmedia.com
TCU hopes RB Kendre Miller (knee) cleared for CFP title game
TCU standout running back Kendre Miller is questionable to play in the College Football Playoff title game because of a knee injury, head coach Sonny Dykes said Tuesday. Miller sustained the injury in the Horned Frogs' 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve. The first-team All-Big 12 selection had eight carries for 57 yards before leaving the national semifinal game.
starlocalmedia.com
Former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter joins Lamar National Bank Board
Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. Hunter, a former Major League Baseball player who played for 19 years, has established himself as one of the top players in his field. Torii is the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a five-time Major League All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond. In July 2016, Torii was inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano Parks and Recreation to Host Hiring Events in Preparation for 2023 Season
As Plano Parks & Recreation Department prepares for another busy summer, staff will host a series of hiring events starting next month in an effort to fill the much-needed positions that are so integral to summer fun in Plano. The first event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9...
starlocalmedia.com
It's officially 2023! Here's what is in store for Frisco
The month of May 2023 will be an important one for Frisco. During that month, the OMNI PGA Frisco resort is slated to officially open, just in time for the new Frisco home of the PGA of America to host its very first major championship. Also during that month, the Academy of Country Music awards will host its annual awards show at The Star. Frisco voters are slated to cast ballots for a mayor and two city council members that month, and depending on a Frisco City Council decision later this year, Frisco voters could be looking at a bond election as part of the May 2023 cycle.
starlocalmedia.com
The Omni PGA Frisco resort is hiring for over 1,000 new positions. Here's what to know
The highly anticipated Omni PGA Frisco Resort is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 new employees before doors open in May 2023. Located 30 minutes north of Downtown Dallas, Omni PGA Frisco Resort is the largest resort currently in development in the country and the first of its kind for Omni Hotels & Resorts’ North Texas portfolio.
Comments / 0