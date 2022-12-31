Denton County prep basketball round-up: Marcus girls ride fast start; Flower Mound girls, Newman Smith boys remain red hot

The month of May 2023 will be an important one for Frisco. During that month, the OMNI PGA Frisco resort is slated to officially open, just in time for the new Frisco home of the PGA of America to host its very first major championship. Also during that month, the Academy of Country Music awards will host its annual awards show at The Star. Frisco voters are slated to cast ballots for a mayor and two city council members that month, and depending on a Frisco City Council decision later this year, Frisco voters could be looking at a bond election as part of the May 2023 cycle.

FRISCO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO