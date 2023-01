People gather at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art for one of its After Hours events held in early 2022. The after-work events proved to be big successes for the museum. Submitted photo

After wrapping major projects in 2021, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art reaped its rewards this year.

With an improved parking lot and new signage that made the museum more visible, the proof showed in the numbers.