ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

LeBron James Shares How He Overcame ‘Crushing’ Ohio State Loss

The adamant Buckeyes fan did his best to ring in the new year on a positive note. Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday night, coming up just short of beating defending national champion Georgia in a 42–41 barnburner in Atlanta. Perhaps no one was as upset as LeBron James, a noted Buckeyes fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
WCIA

LeBron James Criticized for Supporting Deshaun Watson

The social media world erupted in his mentions after he sent the tweet. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caught some major heat on Sunday after he tweeted support for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. “Yessir D Watson!! Another one,” James said in a tweet. “That boy...
TEXAS STATE
WCIA

Russell Wilson to Examine All Areas of His Routine, per Report

The Broncos quarterback is enduring a career-worst season. View the original article to see embedded media. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is having the worst season of his career, a campaign in which his head coach was fired after 15 games. As a result, the veteran wants to make sure he does things differently for next year.
DENVER, CO
WCIA

Booger McFarland Details Emotions on ESPN Set After Damar Hamlin Collapsed

The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Monday Night Football faced an unprecedented situation this week as the Bills-Bengals matchup was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. ESPN analyst Booger...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy