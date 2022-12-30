ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Donald Harden
3d ago

I knew this story had holes all through it. Investigate further and I’m sure Bosley lies will surface.

Kelly Williams
2d ago

obviously, he has never heard the old saying....keep your mouth shut and maybe a few will think you are ignorant, open your mouth, you remove ALL DOUBT.

kjluradio.com

St. Louis couple that waved guns at protestors won't get guns/fines back

A St. Louis couple, who made national headlines for waving guns at protestors, won’t be getting their guns or money back. Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in 2021, after pointing guns at racial justice protestors outside their home in St. Louis. The protests were spurred by the death of George Floyd.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting In St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Transgender Missouri inmate Amber McLaughlin executed for fatal stabbing

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man arrested, accused of using gun in road rage incident in Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. — Detectives from the Clayton Police Department arrested a man Friday morning following an alleged road rage incident involving a gun Thursday afternoon. Clayton detectives identified the suspect as Calvin Reed, 30. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, which is a Class B felony. Detectives also seized a handgun used in the crime.
CLAYTON, MO
