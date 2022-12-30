Read full article on original website
Donald Harden
3d ago
I knew this story had holes all through it. Investigate further and I’m sure Bosley lies will surface.
Kelly Williams
2d ago
obviously, he has never heard the old saying....keep your mouth shut and maybe a few will think you are ignorant, open your mouth, you remove ALL DOUBT.
Related
Charges dropped against woman accused of trying to carjack St. Louis alderman
ST. LOUIS — Bianca Robinson spent a week in jail after St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley accused her of trying to carjack him. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office charged her with two felonies that have now been dismissed. Gardner’s office dismissed armed criminal action and robbery...
kjluradio.com
St. Louis couple that waved guns at protestors won't get guns/fines back
A St. Louis couple, who made national headlines for waving guns at protestors, won’t be getting their guns or money back. Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in 2021, after pointing guns at racial justice protestors outside their home in St. Louis. The protests were spurred by the death of George Floyd.
Woman identified in fatal St. Louis New Year’s hit-and-run
Police responded to the 1100 block of N. Kingshighway Blvd. on January 1 around 1:40 a.m. for a hit-and-run.
Police investigate Fenton sporting goods store burglary Tuesday morning
Police are at a Fenton sporting goods store Tuesday morning after burglars targeted the business.
edglentoday.com
Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting In St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
Police investigate attempted Jimmy John’s break-in south St. Louis
A south St. Louis sandwich shop is damaged after vandals attempted to break in.
Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville teen
What neighbors first thought was a case of a gunman celebrating the New Year turned out to be a shooting, resulting in the death of recent Collinsville High School graduate Miguel Villegas De-Santiago.
Man charged after road rage leads to gunfire in Clayton
A man is behind bars after a road rage incident last week led to gunfire in Clayton.
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
I-Team: Police departments failing to report crime, so how does St. Louis measure up?
ST. LOUIS — When people talk about how the St. Louis region is doing, how the city’s crime statistics compare to other cities often leads the conversation. The I-Team has learned flaws in the way crime data is collected across the country are making it impossible to know where St. Louis truly stands.
Deadly hit-and-run in north St. Louis City Sunday morning
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in north St. Louis City.
Thieves break into Fenton sporting goods store, steal firearms Tuesday
FENTON, Mo. — A break-in occurred early Tuesday morning at Denny Dennis Sporting Goods in Fenton, according to St. Louis County police. Police said an unknown number of suspects broke into the business at about 4 a.m. on Gravois Road, and eight to 10 firearms were reported stolen. Police...
Transgender Missouri inmate Amber McLaughlin executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
2 dead, 2 in custody following Collinsville bar fight
Police say they were called to a rear parking lot of Sloan’s Pub House on West Main early Sunday- where witnesses told them shots were fired from inside a Dodge Charger that fatally-wounded the victims.
KMOV
New Year’s Eve shooting calls decline by more than 50 percent in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gun violence is a problem in downtown St. Louis regularly, and New Year’s Eve is no different. Residents captured video early Sunday morning of shots ringing out. They said they woke up to the aftermath of shattered windows and shall casings on sidewalks. However,...
Man arrested, accused of using gun in road rage incident in Clayton
CLAYTON, Mo. — Detectives from the Clayton Police Department arrested a man Friday morning following an alleged road rage incident involving a gun Thursday afternoon. Clayton detectives identified the suspect as Calvin Reed, 30. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, which is a Class B felony. Detectives also seized a handgun used in the crime.
Two hospitalized, dog dies after St. Peters house fire
Two people are hospitalized and one dog has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in St. Peters.
Judge overturns Missouri man's conviction in 2011 killing
ST. LOUIS — A judge overturned a Missouri man's murder conviction in a case in which investigators failed to reveal that a witness was in a romantic relationship with the lead detective. Judge Timothy Boyer on Friday overturned Lamont Cambell's conviction in the death of Lenny Gregory III, the...
Judge overturns man’s conviction in 2011 St. Louis death
A judge overturned a Missouri man's murder conviction in a case in which investigators failed to reveal that a witness was in a romantic relationship with the lead detective.
St. Louis alderman says he was questioned by police over claims he was victim of attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — After allegedly falling victim to an attempted carjacking last week, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley (D-3rd Ward) claims he was interrogated for hours by police who called into question statements he made regarding the incident. “This woman tried to insinuate I hit her with my...
