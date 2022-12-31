Iowa wraps up a fun week in Nashville towards redemption in the Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, T.N. (KCAU) – Iowa football is one more sleep away from avenging their defeat to Kentucky a year ago, an effort that’ll feature Joe Labas making his first career start at quarterback and the final game of a stellar senior class. Meanwhile, head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the Nashville media on the eve of the Music City Bowl.

Ferentz said today that the Hawkeyes have had a fun week in Nashville, and it’s pretty hard not to. The Hawkeyes competed in a wing eating contest with the Wildcats while flexing their golden pipes on stage. But business picks up tomorrow morning, and there’s nobody on the Hawks roster more “business” than Jack Campbell. The senior linebacker turned down the NFL to return to Iowa, and has produced a Butkus-award-winning season. Today at the coaches press conference, The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman asked Kirk Ferentz about his leading linebacker, and Ferentz’ emotions were hard to contain.

“You know Jack Campbell, if Joe the clown was coaching him he’d say the same thing,” Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “You coach a guy like that, with all due respect to our defense, you coach a guy like that it ain’t hard. He’s an unbelievable young guy.”

A battle of 7-5 teams, Ferentz enters his 19th overall bowl game having won nine and lost nine. Kickoff in Nashville set for 11:00 am on ABC.

