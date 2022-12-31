ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa wraps up a fun week in Nashville towards redemption in the Music City Bowl

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqPRC_0jzLVLbS00

NASHVILLE, T.N. (KCAU) – Iowa football is one more sleep away from avenging their defeat to Kentucky a year ago, an effort that’ll feature Joe Labas making his first career start at quarterback and the final game of a stellar senior class. Meanwhile, head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the Nashville media on the eve of the Music City Bowl.

Ferentz said today that the Hawkeyes have had a fun week in Nashville, and it’s pretty hard not to. The Hawkeyes competed in a wing eating contest with the Wildcats while flexing their golden pipes on stage. But business picks up tomorrow morning, and there’s nobody on the Hawks roster more “business” than Jack Campbell. The senior linebacker turned down the NFL to return to Iowa, and has produced a Butkus-award-winning season. Today at the coaches press conference, The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman asked Kirk Ferentz about his leading linebacker, and Ferentz’ emotions were hard to contain.

“You know Jack Campbell, if Joe the clown was coaching him he’d say the same thing,” Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “You coach a guy like that, with all due respect to our defense, you coach a guy like that it ain’t hard. He’s an unbelievable young guy.”

A battle of 7-5 teams, Ferentz enters his 19th overall bowl game having won nine and lost nine. Kickoff in Nashville set for 11:00 am on ABC.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Patrick McCaffery To Take Mental Pause

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball redshirt junior Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety. “I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities. My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself. My leave of absence is not related to my past battle with cancer”
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Hawks cared, won. Time to evolve.

In this week’s Murphy’s Law, an emotional Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa to another bowl win. The Hawkeyes cared. It showed. There is much to be proud of. Now it’s time to evolve the offense.
IOWA CITY, IA
atozsports.com

Key Tennessee Vols player sends cryptic tweet

Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent a tweet on Tuesday that has some fans concerned. Wright sent a tweet that may or may not be related to football that suggested he could be looking around for a new program or NIL deal. “Dis a business, nun (nothing) personal,” read...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Iowan

Photos: Best of the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Two Daily Iowan photojournalists, Grace Smith and Jerod Ringwald, spent the week in Nashville covering events ahead of the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl between Iowa and Kentucky. Here are some of the best photos of the week’s coverage. Iowa became 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl champions after defeating...
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Tragedy for the Smith-Campbell Family

A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.
WATERLOO, IA
Sioux City Journal

Illinois women stun 12th-ranked Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Watching tape of the Illinois women's basketball team last week, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder could tell the Fighting Illini were improved. Sunday, the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes received an up-close view of just how much improvement Illinois has made. Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 24 points and first-year coach...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NASHVILLE, TN
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee

Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Axios

La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans

La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
JOHNSTON, IA
Davidson County Source

A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing

Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media. “Arnold’s Country Kitchen has been a forty-year journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined. There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day. We’ve all had ups-and-downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough. As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you. We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision, on our terms. We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” -Love the Arnold Family.
NASHVILLE, TN
everythingnash.com

Arnold’s Country Kitchen Owners Share Reason For Closure After 40 Years

It’s the disappointing end of an era for Nashville, with Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the city’s most-beloved meat-and-three, closing for good on Saturday, January 7. The restaurant, which has been open for 40 years, is not only a favorite for locals, but a popular destination for tourists as well.
NASHVILLE, TN
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away

Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
KWQC

Main break causes Grilled Cheese Bar to temporarily close

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break in Davenport has caused damage to a nearby restaurant, which has since closed to repair. A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport to temporarily close. On the restaurant’s Instagram profile, they announced...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy