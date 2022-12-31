Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
aymag.com
The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes
The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
Little Rock ranks poorly as a place for keeping New Year’s resolutions: Here’s how to win
A just-released study shows that what city you live in may impact how well you keep your New Year’s resolutions, and Little Rock ranked poorly.
littlerocksoiree.com
Day in Little Rock: Go Gryphons!
In the spirit of celebrating our 20th anniversary all year, we're resurrecting an old series, Day in Little Rock, where various central Arkansans reflect on their memories, pastimes and adventures in the capital city. Up this month is Raymond Long. Take it away, Raymond. Every month, I spend a little...
Caught on video: Tornado rolls through Arkansas high school on students' return from winter break
The National Weather Service Office in Little Rock surveyed the damage and determined an EF-1 tornado impacted Jessieville High School in Garland County, Arkansas.
A 34-year-old Little Rock cold case, with a daughter still demanding answers
It’s been more than three decades since Anita Shell was brutally murdered in Little Rock. Her daughter was only three months at the time – but has now grown up and demands answers.
KHBS
Video shows damage from possible tornado in Jessieville, Arkansas
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — A possible tornado damaged the high school in Jessieville, Arkansas. 40/29's sister station KATV reports there was damage across the area in Garland County. It has not yet been confirmed if there was a tornado. There has not been a report of injuries. Jessieville is in...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million
54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
Arkansas Restaurant Named Tops in the State by TV Chef Guy Fieri
When it comes to traveling the great state of Arkansas I always look for some of the best restaurants serving up some one-of-a-kind foods. Recently, the Food Network's celebrity chef Guy Fieri from the popular TV show, Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives did just that. If you are ever in Little...
Two young girls brutally attacked by dogs in White County
A New Year’s visit to family turned nightmare when two of three of the Busbea daughters were brutally attacked by two dogs in White County.
KATV
Two men taken to local hospital in Searcy after they shot at one another
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Searcy Police Department announced on Tuesday evening they are investigating two unrelated shootings. According to police, one shooting took place at the McDonald's on East Race Street. There were two adult males that shot at one another and both were transported to Unity Health.
KATV
Bleed Blue Blood Drive at the Conway Expo Center
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced their Bleed Blue Blood Drive date on Tuesday. According to the police the blood drive will take place on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Conway Expo Center. There are other Bleed Blue Blood Drives...
Little Rock, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KATV
Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
littlerocksoiree.com
A Finer Point: Victoria Ramirez & the AMFA Dream Team
“We got to the point where we say, ‘No more ideas, let’s pick one,’” says AMFA Executive Director Victoria Ramirez. “Then we start building on it and you realize you’ve got this great idea, and yet it can accomplish all these other things you’ve talked about you want to achieve.”
KATV
'People have stepped up:' PBPD chief says they've gone nearly 4 months without a homicide
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Pine Bluff Police Department have reached a milestone by not having any homicides in nearly four months. The department's newest police chief, Denise Richardson spoke with KATV in an exclusive interview since stepping into her new role last July. According to Richardson, the last...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms Monday & Monday night
OVERNIGHT: A second round of strong to potentially severe storms develops tonight. Southwest Arkansas should see activity ramp up more around 7pm and near 9pm for Little Rock. Rain lasts through 3am for the metro, with showers and storms clearing the state entirely near sunrise Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s after hitting the 70s earlier today.
5newsonline.com
Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock. The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made. At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit...
KTLO
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing
A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
KATV
Police searching for missing Sherwood man; car found abandoned in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are requesting assistance from the public in finding a man who went missing a few days after Christmas. According to a social media post from the agency, Brock Welch went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m.
