Little Rock, AR

The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes

The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
Day in Little Rock: Go Gryphons!

In the spirit of celebrating our 20th anniversary all year, we're resurrecting an old series, Day in Little Rock, where various central Arkansans reflect on their memories, pastimes and adventures in the capital city. Up this month is Raymond Long. Take it away, Raymond. Every month, I spend a little...
Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million

54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
Two men taken to local hospital in Searcy after they shot at one another

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Searcy Police Department announced on Tuesday evening they are investigating two unrelated shootings. According to police, one shooting took place at the McDonald's on East Race Street. There were two adult males that shot at one another and both were transported to Unity Health.
Bleed Blue Blood Drive at the Conway Expo Center

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced their Bleed Blue Blood Drive date on Tuesday. According to the police the blood drive will take place on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Conway Expo Center. There are other Bleed Blue Blood Drives...
Little Rock, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Russellville Junior High School basketball team will have a game with Little Rock Christian Academy on January 02, 2023, 14:00:00.
Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
A Finer Point: Victoria Ramirez & the AMFA Dream Team

“We got to the point where we say, ‘No more ideas, let’s pick one,’” says AMFA Executive Director Victoria Ramirez. “Then we start building on it and you realize you’ve got this great idea, and yet it can accomplish all these other things you’ve talked about you want to achieve.”
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms Monday & Monday night

OVERNIGHT: A second round of strong to potentially severe storms develops tonight. Southwest Arkansas should see activity ramp up more around 7pm and near 9pm for Little Rock. Rain lasts through 3am for the metro, with showers and storms clearing the state entirely near sunrise Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s after hitting the 70s earlier today.
Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock. The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made. At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit...
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing

A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
