San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Moving Up as Luka Doncic Shines
The Dallas Mavericks hold the longest win streak in the Western Conference at seven games and sit just 2.5 games back of the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. The win streak has been led by Luka Dončić's heroics, which were recognized by the league as it awarded him his second consecutive Player of the Week award. But where does that put the Mavs in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid Bests Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo For Eastern Conference Player Of The Month Award
Miami Heat standouts Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler both had solid Decembers but came up short in the Eastern Conference Player of the Month award voting. The honor went to MVP candidate Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. In the Western Conference, the award was handed to Dallas Maverick guard Luka Doncic.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Star Luka Doncic Wins NBA Player of the Month for December
The national recognition just keeps coming for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, as the NBA announced on Tuesday that he won the Western Conference Player of the Month for his stellar play in December. In 17 games last month, Doncic averaged 35.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists. As good...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cavaliers Guard Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points in Win Over Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Less than a week after Luka Doncic’s historic 60-21-10 outing, former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell turned in a performance that rivals Doncic’s for the best of the 2022-23 NBA season. Facing the Bulls on Monday night, the Cavaliers shooting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Denied! Christian Wood’s 5 Blocks Help Mavs Secure Road Win Over Rockets
Heading into Monday night's matchup with the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks were riding a season-high six-game win streak with a chance to push it to seven games for the first time since 2011. Despite falling down by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Mavs rallied...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Kayvon Thibodeaux slammed for performing ‘tasteless and trash’ celebration next to injured opponent
NEW YORK GIANTS rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is feeling the heat after his snowy celebration on Sunday. With halftime rapidly approaching during the Giants' 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, Thibodeaux slammed quarterback Nick Foles to the turf on third and four. After rolling onto his back, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Showdown
The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night. Boston has won four of its last five games but enters Tuesday's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics and combined for 55 points, but Boston was unable to overcome Denver and two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday Night
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat fans had to watch their top off-season target Donovan Mitchell score 71 points with his new team. While nobody had that type of showing Monday night, Heat star performances gave them the win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Out At Least Three Weeks with Hamstring Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. The Pelicans announced forward Zion Williamson will miss at least three weeks with a hamstring injury, after which the team will reevaluate him. Williamson suffered the injury during Monday night’s game against the 76ers. After missing the entire 2021-22 season with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
It’s (Another) One-Game Season for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won four consecutive games to get to the precipice of a spot in the NFL playoffs. It all boils down to Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The momentum of a winning streak that continued...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills’ Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's. Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chandavian Bradley Gearing Up For UA All-American Game
For many high school signees, All-American games are the final time they can showcase themselves to fans before stepping on campus. The Under Armour All-American Game is one of those games, and edge rusher Chandavian Bradley is primed for a big day. Bradley signed his letter of intent during the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won’t Rest Players vs. Commanders
The Cowboys already have locked up a playoff spot ahead of their regular-season finale on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones said the team isn’t satisfied and won’t rest players in Week 18. “There’s too much to play for,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan when asked about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys ‘Aren’t Elite’
FRISCO - The lightning rod that is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has done it again, with former NFL running back Eddie George offering his rip-job belief that QB Dak Prescott is the weakness of the "America's Team'' roster. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. (Prescott)...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
ESPN reveals controversial top 25 college football rankings
The two College Football Playoff semifinal games are in the books and now it's time to get an updated look at the latest top 25 rankings. This week, the ESPN computer went to work ranking the 25 best teams and, as is often the case, there were some questionable decisions made.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft
Underclassmen across college football have until Monday, January 16, to declare their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost star safety Jammie Robinson to the professional ranks and is awaiting a final decision from rising edge rusher Jared Verse. Outside of that, the Seminoles have...
