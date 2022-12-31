The Dallas Mavericks hold the longest win streak in the Western Conference at seven games and sit just 2.5 games back of the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. The win streak has been led by Luka Dončić's heroics, which were recognized by the league as it awarded him his second consecutive Player of the Week award. But where does that put the Mavs in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated?

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO