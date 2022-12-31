Read full article on original website
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Lakers News: Lamar Odom Claims Near-Fatal OD Caused By Homicidal Brothel Proprietor
Former Los Angeles Lakers great Lamar Odom had a notoriously bumpy start to his post-NBA life, and now he's going on the record about all the unsavory details, to the best of his recollection. In a TMZ video clip from a recent special interview (viewable on Hulu) with Odom that...
NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Moving Up as Luka Doncic Shines
The Dallas Mavericks hold the longest win streak in the Western Conference at seven games and sit just 2.5 games back of the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. The win streak has been led by Luka Dončić's heroics, which were recognized by the league as it awarded him his second consecutive Player of the Week award. But where does that put the Mavs in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated?
Cavaliers Guard Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points in Win Over Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Less than a week after Luka Doncic’s historic 60-21-10 outing, former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell turned in a performance that rivals Doncic’s for the best of the 2022-23 NBA season. Facing the Bulls on Monday night, the Cavaliers shooting...
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Showdown
The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night. Boston has won four of its last five games but enters Tuesday's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics and combined for 55 points, but Boston was unable to overcome Denver and two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
Joel Embiid Bests Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo For Eastern Conference Player Of The Month Award
Miami Heat standouts Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler both had solid Decembers but came up short in the Eastern Conference Player of the Month award voting. The honor went to MVP candidate Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. In the Western Conference, the award was handed to Dallas Maverick guard Luka Doncic.
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Last season, the Sacramento Kings made a notable in-season trade to cast off one of their young and promising stars Tyrese Haliburton to land an established All-Star from the Indiana Pacers in Domantas Sabonis. While the trade came with a lot of scrutiny for the Kings since Haliburton thrived off...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday Night
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat fans had to watch their top off-season target Donovan Mitchell score 71 points with his new team. While nobody had that type of showing Monday night, Heat star performances gave them the win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat...
Mavs Star Luka Doncic Wins NBA Player of the Month for December
The national recognition just keeps coming for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, as the NBA announced on Tuesday that he won the Western Conference Player of the Month for his stellar play in December. In 17 games last month, Doncic averaged 35.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists. As good...
Denied! Christian Wood’s 5 Blocks Help Mavs Secure Road Win Over Rockets
Heading into Monday night's matchup with the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks were riding a season-high six-game win streak with a chance to push it to seven games for the first time since 2011. Despite falling down by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Mavs rallied...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Out At Least Three Weeks with Hamstring Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. The Pelicans announced forward Zion Williamson will miss at least three weeks with a hamstring injury, after which the team will reevaluate him. Williamson suffered the injury during Monday night’s game against the 76ers. After missing the entire 2021-22 season with...
