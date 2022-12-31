Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division
In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
Carson Wentz Booed Out of Commanders Stadium: ‘I Get It,’ Says Failed QB
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention as they lost 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But quarterback Carson Wentz may have lost something almost as valuable: fan support. Not that Commanders fans were exactly fired up to see Wentz back in as the starting...
SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction
Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance. The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing...
Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Frightening Collapse
The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers
So this was new for Brock Purdy, as an NFL quarterback. He was down in a game for the first time since the first quarter he played in—back against Miami on Dec. 4. He trailed by double digits for the first time. He was behind in the second half for the first time. He trailed on the road for the first time.
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
Texans Cancel Practice After Damar Hamlin Injury; Ex Teammates ‘Praying’ For Bills DB
HOUSTON -- There are a lot of heavy hearts around the NFL with serious concern expressed for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlinin the wake of his hospitalization stemming from a scary collision Monday night with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bills announced early Tuesday morning that Hamlin...
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on the Field: Health Status, Updates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2, and he is currently in critical condition. Keep reading for updates about the athlete’s condition. What Is Damar Hamlin’s Injury Update?. The NFL star, 24, suffered from...
Sports Community Voices Support to Bills DB Damar Hamlin After Injury
What was supposed to be the "Game of the Year" quickly turned into a heartbreaking scene as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down with a very serious injury after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin collapsed on the field after making the tackle. He...
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won’t Rest Players vs. Commanders
The Cowboys already have locked up a playoff spot ahead of their regular-season finale on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones said the team isn’t satisfied and won’t rest players in Week 18. “There’s too much to play for,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan when asked about...
Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor ‘Zeroed In’ Toward Push for Playoffs
RENTON, Wash. - Coming off a stellar first NFL season and equally impressive offseason program, the Seattle Seahawks expected Darrell Taylor to emerge as a rising star and elevate their pass rush to new heights in 2022. However, Taylor's third NFL season didn't get off to the fast start everyone...
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
It’s (Another) One-Game Season for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won four consecutive games to get to the precipice of a spot in the NFL playoffs. It all boils down to Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The momentum of a winning streak that continued...
Bills’ Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's. Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife...
Atlanta ‘Building Our Resume’: Ridder Leads Young Falcons to Last-Second Win
The Atlanta Falcons played host to the Arizona Cardinals inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday in NFL Week 17, recording a last-second 20-19 win that is meaningful in at least one sense. "We are out of the playoffs," A.J. Terrell said of this NFL's-youngest roster, "but everybody is building their resume."
