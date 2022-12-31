ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division

In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Carson Wentz Booed Out of Commanders Stadium: ‘I Get It,’ Says Failed QB

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention as they lost 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But quarterback Carson Wentz may have lost something almost as valuable: fan support. Not that Commanders fans were exactly fired up to see Wentz back in as the starting...
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction

Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance. The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Frightening Collapse

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers

So this was new for Brock Purdy, as an NFL quarterback. He was down in a game for the first time since the first quarter he played in—back against Miami on Dec. 4. He trailed by double digits for the first time. He was behind in the second half for the first time. He trailed on the road for the first time.
TENNESSEE STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury

In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sports Community Voices Support to Bills DB Damar Hamlin After Injury

What was supposed to be the "Game of the Year" quickly turned into a heartbreaking scene as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down with a very serious injury after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin collapsed on the field after making the tackle. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won’t Rest Players vs. Commanders

The Cowboys already have locked up a playoff spot ahead of their regular-season finale on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones said the team isn’t satisfied and won’t rest players in Week 18. “There’s too much to play for,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan when asked about...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor ‘Zeroed In’ Toward Push for Playoffs

RENTON, Wash. - Coming off a stellar first NFL season and equally impressive offseason program, the Seattle Seahawks expected Darrell Taylor to emerge as a rising star and elevate their pass rush to new heights in 2022. However, Taylor's third NFL season didn't get off to the fast start everyone...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

It’s (Another) One-Game Season for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won four consecutive games to get to the precipice of a spot in the NFL playoffs. It all boils down to Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The momentum of a winning streak that continued...
