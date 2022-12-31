Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division
In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
Carson Wentz Booed Out of Commanders Stadium: ‘I Get It,’ Says Failed QB
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention as they lost 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But quarterback Carson Wentz may have lost something almost as valuable: fan support. Not that Commanders fans were exactly fired up to see Wentz back in as the starting...
SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction
Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance. The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing...
Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Frightening Collapse
The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
Texans Cancel Practice After Damar Hamlin Injury; Ex Teammates ‘Praying’ For Bills DB
HOUSTON -- There are a lot of heavy hearts around the NFL with serious concern expressed for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlinin the wake of his hospitalization stemming from a scary collision Monday night with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bills announced early Tuesday morning that Hamlin...
Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor ‘Zeroed In’ Toward Push for Playoffs
RENTON, Wash. - Coming off a stellar first NFL season and equally impressive offseason program, the Seattle Seahawks expected Darrell Taylor to emerge as a rising star and elevate their pass rush to new heights in 2022. However, Taylor's third NFL season didn't get off to the fast start everyone...
Bengals Make Surprising Move Ahead of Monday Night Football Showdown With Bills
CINCINNATI — After more than a week of speculation, Hakeem Adeniji is going to start at right tackle against the Buffalo Bills. The third-year offensive lineman will start on Monday night, as the Bengals opted not to elevate Isaiah Prince from the practice squad. All signs pointed to Prince...
Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys ‘Aren’t Elite’
FRISCO - The lightning rod that is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has done it again, with former NFL running back Eddie George offering his rip-job belief that QB Dak Prescott is the weakness of the "America's Team'' roster. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. (Prescott)...
It’s (Another) One-Game Season for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won four consecutive games to get to the precipice of a spot in the NFL playoffs. It all boils down to Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The momentum of a winning streak that continued...
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on the Field: Health Status, Updates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2, and he is currently in critical condition. Keep reading for updates about the athlete’s condition. What Is Damar Hamlin’s Injury Update?. The NFL star, 24, suffered from...
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday Night
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat fans had to watch their top off-season target Donovan Mitchell score 71 points with his new team. While nobody had that type of showing Monday night, Heat star performances gave them the win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat...
Bills’ Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's. Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife...
Donations to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s Charity Skyrocket in Wake of Scary Collapse
While the NFL world was stunned by the eerie and chilling collapse of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin Monday night, fans reacted with an outpouring of support and donations to his foundation. A "Community Toy Drive" established on GoFundMe by Hamlin through his Chasing M's Foundation received over a half-million...
Giants’ Formula for Success Starts with These Basics
The New York Giants weren't supposed to be a playoff team this year. Nope, not even close--how could they be after a season debacle in 2021 not only exposed glaring roster deficiencies and forced ownership's hand to make drastic changes that dramatically varied from how they had done business. But...
