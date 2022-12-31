ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division

In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Carson Wentz Booed Out of Commanders Stadium: ‘I Get It,’ Says Failed QB

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention as they lost 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But quarterback Carson Wentz may have lost something almost as valuable: fan support. Not that Commanders fans were exactly fired up to see Wentz back in as the starting...
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction

Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance. The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Frightening Collapse

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor ‘Zeroed In’ Toward Push for Playoffs

RENTON, Wash. - Coming off a stellar first NFL season and equally impressive offseason program, the Seattle Seahawks expected Darrell Taylor to emerge as a rising star and elevate their pass rush to new heights in 2022. However, Taylor's third NFL season didn't get off to the fast start everyone...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys ‘Aren’t Elite’

FRISCO - The lightning rod that is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has done it again, with former NFL running back Eddie George offering his rip-job belief that QB Dak Prescott is the weakness of the "America's Team'' roster. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. (Prescott)...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

It’s (Another) One-Game Season for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won four consecutive games to get to the precipice of a spot in the NFL playoffs. It all boils down to Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The momentum of a winning streak that continued...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury

In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants’ Formula for Success Starts with These Basics

The New York Giants weren't supposed to be a playoff team this year. Nope, not even close--how could they be after a season debacle in 2021 not only exposed glaring roster deficiencies and forced ownership's hand to make drastic changes that dramatically varied from how they had done business. But...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

