Special Weather Statement issued for George, Greene, Stone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 00:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 03:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CST for south central and southwestern Alabama. Target Area: George; Greene; Stone Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mobile, northwestern Baldwin, southern Washington, south central Clarke, George, southeastern Greene and east central Stone Counties through 345 AM CST At 247 AM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Calvert to 5 miles southeast of Lucedale to 7 miles east of Lyman. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Saraland, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Citronelle, Lucedale, Creola, Chunchula, Stockton, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Axis, Calvert, Mount Vernon, Semmes, Tanner Williams, McIntosh, I65 And I165, Wilmer, I65 And AL 225 and I65 And AL 158. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS
Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 02:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Alabama and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Butler, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Baldwin. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 254 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen so far over portions of the advisory area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible within the next couple of hours. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroeville, Frisco City, Peterman, Uriah, Excel, Beatrice, Repton, Pine Apple, Tunnel Springs, Renson, Scotland, Monroeton, Axle, Burnt Corn, Ramah, Pine Orchard, Drewry, Natchez, River Ridge and Bermuda.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS
Tornado Watch issued for Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Monroe, Washington, Wilcox by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 03:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butler; Clarke; Conecuh; Crenshaw; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox TORNADO WATCH 11 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA BUTLER CONECUH CRENSHAW MONROE WILCOX IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA CLARKE WASHINGTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRANTLEY, CAMDEN, CHATOM, EVERGREEN, GREENVILLE, GROVE HILL, HOMEWOOD, JACKSON, LUVERNE, MILLRY, MONROEVILLE, PINE HILL, AND THOMASVILLE.
High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 02:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay, Coffee, Covington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Barbour; Bullock; Chambers; Clay; Coffee; Covington; Dale; Escambia; Geneva; Henry; Houston; Lee; Macon; Mobile; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Tallapoosa TORNADO WATCH 12 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 PM EST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN BARBOUR BULLOCK CHAMBERS CLAY COFFEE COVINGTON DALE ESCAMBIA GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON LEE MACON MOBILE PIKE RANDOLPH RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
