Effective: 2023-01-04 00:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Bullock; Chambers; Chilton; Clay; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Jefferson; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Montgomery; Perry; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; Talladega; Tallapoosa FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, Talladega and Tallapoosa. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Lingering rainfall this morning will lead to additional flood concerns within low-lying or poor drainage areas. The flood threat will slowly lessen as rainfall comes to an end through noon today. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO