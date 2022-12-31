Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 06:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SANTA ROSA AND CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 AM CST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida.
Tornado Watch issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 06:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa TORNADO WATCH 12 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA COVINGTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDALUSIA, CRESTVIEW, DESTIN, EGLIN AFB, FORT WALTON BEACH, GULF BREEZE, MILTON, NICEVILLE, OPP, PACE, SEMINOLE, AND WRIGHT.
Flood Watch issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 00:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Bullock; Chambers; Chilton; Clay; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Jefferson; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Montgomery; Perry; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; Talladega; Tallapoosa FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, Talladega and Tallapoosa. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Lingering rainfall this morning will lead to additional flood concerns within low-lying or poor drainage areas. The flood threat will slowly lessen as rainfall comes to an end through noon today. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
