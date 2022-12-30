ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida adds former Memphis defensive lineman through transfer portal

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExWGx_0jzLTeFZ00

Former Memphis defensive lineman CamRon Jackson didn’t need to wait until his Jan. 4 official visit to pull the trigger on committing to the University of Florida. He took to Twitter to pledge his services to the Orange and Blue around 9 p.m. EST Friday night.

Jackson is the second defensive lineman Billy Napier has brought in, replacing the departing duo of Chris Thomas and Jalen Lee. Louisville’s Caleb Banks will join Jackson in Florida’s defensive line room along with returners Desmond Watson and Chris McClellan, The Gators also have five incoming defensive linemen, but there’s no guarantee that a true freshman could step into a major role right away.

Jackson totaled 51 tackles (25 solo) and recorded five tackles for a loss, including 2.5 sacks for 13 yards, in his three years with the Tigers. He earned Third-Team All-ACC honors from Pro Football Focus in 2022 and played in all 13 of the Tigers’ games in 2022.

Jackson’s January visit will now be a celebration rather than a recruiting pitch. He knows he’s filling a major need for one of the premiere SEC programs and chose Florida over Miami, the other major contender in his recruitment. Defensive line coach Sean Spencer and defensive analyst Jamar Chaney were Jackson’s major points of contact during the process, according to 247Sports.

He joins the Gators with two years of eligibility left and should play on the interior of the offensive line.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!-

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Top247 RB Stacy Gage names UF among top eight schools

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools on Sunday afternoon. He announced his new leaderboard on New Years Day as Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and USC. This is his first formal cut of top schools of his 43 claimed offers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Battalion Texas AM

Women’s basketball falls to Florida in first game of 2023

Aggie fans ushered in the new year by filing into Reed Arena to watch women’s basketball kick off the 2023 A&M athletic year with an early afternoon matchup against the Florida Gators. Despite a hard-fought effort, the Aggies continued to miss the offensive production from their injured star freshman...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WREG

Tigers open new year with disappointing loss at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – Kendric Davis scored a season high 31 points, combining with DeAndre Williams to score 50 but it was not enough. Memphis dropping a 96-89 decision to Tulane in American Athletic Conference play from New Orleans. Memphis led the game with seven minutes on the clock, but allowing 59 second-half points was too much […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Tulane vs. Memphis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Memphis and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Green Wave winning the first 85-84 at home and the Tigers taking the second 80-69.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beloved Memphis Rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, has passed away at 43. Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was found dead at Whitehaven home on Sunday evening. Early indications from loved ones are that no foul play was suspected in her death. After the news […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: East Meets West – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Jaylen Smith, country’s youngest black mayor, sworn in

MARION, Ark. — Jaylen Smith, the country’s youngest black elected mayor, was sworn in Sunday morning, and other elected officials gave him words of advice. It was a standing-room-only crowd Sunday morning, as Crittenden County elected officials were sworn into office just nine hours after the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023. Family and friends […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
DeSoto Times Today

Smacker’s leaves you wanting to come back for more

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Smacker’s. 200 Goodman Road.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Lanes of HWY 385 closed after crash

UPDATE: This traffic alert has been canceled. All lanes are now back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All eastbound lanes of Highway 385 near the Ridgeway exit are currently closed due to an accident. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. MPD says the lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time. Check back for updates.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WCJB

Waldo man arrested by ACSO for burglary and stalking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Waldo is behind bars after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to his ex’s home threatening to kill her. Amir Jackson, 33, is facing burglary, assault and drug possession charges. Deputies say Jackson and the victim were together for about...
WALDO, FL
WCJB

UPS man in jail for grand theft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

198K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy