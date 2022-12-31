No. 3: Girl's death shook the community

The morning of Sept. 2 dawned bright and clear, promising a pleasant start to the extended Labor Day weekend. Soon, however, St. Joseph police encountered a crime scene on Mitchell Avenue that left a dark cloud over an entire community.

Authorities discovered the body of 6-year-old Jozyln Beechner, who had been beaten with a baseball bat, on the roof of her home. Her father, Dustin Beechner, was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in death.