No. 8: Mosaic top leader exits health system

Dr. Mark Laney speaks in 2011. Mosaic Life Care announced in February that Laney would be leaving as its CEO to take early retirement. File photo | News-Press NOW

Dr. Mark Laney planned to step down as CEO of Mosaic Life Care in 2024. He didn’t get that far.

In a surprise February announcement, the hospital said Laney had taken early retirement. Soon following him out the door was chief operating officer Michael Pulido. That happened after Dr. Davin Turner resigned two months earlier as chief medical officer. Laney’s decision put a cap on a 33-year career, including 13 years with the hospital, called Heartland Health at the time he joined.