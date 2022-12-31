ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police investigate shooting in Summerlin

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An armed man reportedly involved in a neighborhood dispute in Summerlin was shot and killed by Metro police Friday night.

Capt. Carlos Hank of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to the 10500 block of Angel Dreams Avenue, near Anasazi and Banburry Cross drives, at about 7:45 p.m. after dispatch had received calls of a neighborhood dispute and a man with a firearm.

The man was in his residence, Hank said, and officers “called into the suspect, asking him to come out peacefully.”

The man, identified as 58-year-old Paul Horn from Las Vegas, came out of the home armed, walked toward the officers but disobeyed their “verbal commands,” Hank said.

“It was at this time an officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect,” Hank said.

Horn was pronounced dead at University Medical Center, Hank said.

The shooting was the second Friday involving a Metro officer, according to the department, and marks Metro’s 14th officer-involved shooting this year.

Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect following road rage incident

Just after 11 a.m. Friday, police shot and killed a suspect near Charleston and Lamb boulevards following a road rage incident.

2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

